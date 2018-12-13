It might be the end of an era for the almost 30-year run of Harpoon Harry’s and Captain’s Table at Fishermen’s Village.
A series of lawsuits between Smuggler’s Enterprises, owners of the two restaurants, and ATA Fishville, owner of Fishermen’s Village, has escalated to the point that the iconic restaurants’ status is endangered.
Legal action must be taken, according to Smuggler’s Vice President Kelly Liscum, to settle their dispute over a lease renewal rate hike, among other issues.
”Smuggler’s is seeking to have the court declare that ATA Fishville’s attempt to raise Smuggler’s rent approximately 800 percent is prohibited by the terms of its lease,” said Liscum.
In response, ATA Fishville has also lawyered up, having served Smuggler’s with a counterclaim to evict the restaurants from the building.
“Both restaurants have been major aspects of this community,” said Bob Carpenter, a previous manager of Fishermen’s Village and former spokesman for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s always been a big draw to get people to come to the village. It’s the total big anchor on the whole end of Fishermen’s Village.”
Actions so far include:
• In an Oct. 23 letter from ATA Fishville to Smuggler’s, Fishville informed Smuggler’s that its new rent would be $203 per square foot — or about $225,704 a month — almost 10 times the previous year’s lease rent of $24.75 per square foot, or $31,185 a month.
• Nov. 21, Smuggler’s filed a declaratory judgement action complaint with the Charlotte County court disputing the renewal rate under the belief that Fishville has interpreted the terms of the lease incorrectly.
• Dec. 6, ATA Fishville responded to that complaint by filing an answer and defense, as well as a counterclaim as an action for eviction and recovery of damages.
“Since their purchase of Fishermen’s Village, ATA Fishville’s actions within the village suggest that it has other plans for the village than that of the current tenants,” said Liscum, “Accordingly, Smuggler’s has had to protect its lease rights through the court system. (We) will fight to protect those rights and the jobs of the approximately 100 people employed by Smuggler’s at its restaurants in Fishermen’s Village.”
Technically, Smuggler’s previous lease with Fishville ended Nov. 30. Fishville is claiming that Smuggler’s is a hold-over tenant, someone who does not have the right to be there, and since the company does not agree with the lease terms, it must vacate the building. Smuggler’s claims it does have the right to maintain operations during the legal proceedings because it has already exercised its right to renew this lease, which would run until 2023, and another lease on top of that.
”We are honoring the terms of all agreements which were negotiated by tenants and timeshare licensees prior to us purchasing Fishermen’s Village,” said Patti Allen, general manager at Fishville. “We are responding to any legal matters based upon the advice of our attorneys and cannot comment further on ongoing litigation.”
Fishville denies Smuggler’s assertion that the company has manipulated the other village restaurants’ lease rates to suggest a higher square-foot-rental rate, among other allegations. As of Dec. 6, Fishville demanded Smuggler’s to leave the leased premises immediately and pay for any holdover rent.
In a Dec. 6 letter from Fishville’s attorneys to Smuggler’s co-owner Ron Evans and attorney Mark A. Draper, attorney Craig S. Barnett wrote that for the time period that Smuggler’s occupies any or all portion of the leased premises, they must now pay holdover rent in the amount of $81,360 per month.
All parties involved could not comment as to how, when or if this rent amount would be collected due to litigation. At the time of this report, there is no timeline available for any conclusion or ruling on the Nov. 21 and Dec. 6 complaints from the companies.
”As always,” said Allen, “our goal as stewards of Fishermen’s Village is to provide the best food, shopping and overall experience to the residents and visitors of Punta Gorda.”
Harpoon Harry’s has sat at the end of the pier for almost 27 years. Opened in 1992, it has become a staple of the community, operating, not only as a restaurant, but as the face of Smuggler’s Enterprises.
As of Wednesday, both Captain’s Table’s and Harpoon Harry’s doors remain open. Harry’s has always been about good times, good friends and good music, according to Mike Riley of popular local band The BoogieMen.
“From benefits to birthday parties, to anniversary celebrations, I have seen it all take place,” said Riley, who has played the stages of Harpoon Harry’s for over 25 years. “Harpoons set the standard and has been the staple for live music in Punta Gorda through those years.”
