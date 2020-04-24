These are desperate times for restaurants. We’re going to see unpredictable changes of direction as owners struggle to survive a future that didn’t look too bright a month ago.
Just weeks after sad announcements that they were closing, some local eateries that we thought were gone for good have deep-cleaned and reopened for takeout.
Their reasons for reopening were varied but similar. Many had seized the opportunity to refurbish or prepare for safe takeout systems. Now they figure that some income from takeout is better than none.
When Matt Nemec, the Wyvern’s director of business development, announced the reopening of the Punta Gorda hotel’s 88 Keys restaurant for pickup, he said, “Our chef has awoken! We can see the light through the tunnel now and want to start getting everyone up to speed.”
Lin Zheng, co-owner of Port Charlotte’s boil-in-bag Captain Crab Seafood & Sushi, said, “We applied for the PPP loan but never got it. We have to open up to at least have some kind of income.”
Erin Quinlan at Venice’s reopened Wally’s Pour House will finally have a market for the pub’s famous pierogis. “I'm not into all this vacation,” she said.
With her supplier open again, Carina Xu at Port Charlotte’s Fortune Garden was in turn able to announce, “We assured everyone that we would come back as soon as possible, and now our promise has been fulfilled.”
Next month, she and husband Eric Lin even aim to soft-open their new Big Bamboo on El Jobean Road, at first for Chinese takeout and later for takeout sushi and hibachi.
Here are area restaurants that have or will soon reopen their doors for takeout. Menus are available on Facebook.
88 Keys Florida, 941-639-7700, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Place orders for limited menu by 3 p.m. for pickup 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Bogey’s of Venice, 941-488-9156, 652 E. Venice Avenue, Venice. Limited menu of pizza, wings, salads, burgers and chicken sandwiches, pickup and delivery daily 11:30 to midnight.
Captain Crab Seafood & Sushi, 941-625-6888, 2746 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Sunday to Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m. Pickup seafood boils and fried food only, starting Friday, Apr. 24,
Elena’s Restaurant, 941-575-1888, 615 Cross Street, Punta Gorda (behind Starbucks). Pickup Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday to 3 p.m.
Fin Sushi & Hibachi, 941-666-6686, 24123 Peachland Boulevard (Peachland Promenade), Port Charlotte. Reopening for pickup to be announced soon.
Fortune Garden, 941-255-1899, 1825 Tamiami Trail, B8, Port Charlotte (Books-A-Million plaza). Pickup and delivery Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 9:30, Sunday 4 to 9:30 p.m.
The Grill at 1951, 941-255-0994, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte (alongside Days Inn). Pickup and delivery daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting Friday, Apr. 24,
Hurricane Charley’s, www.charleys2go.com, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Pickup and delivery Monday to Friday noon to 8 p.m., Saturday 4 to 8 p.m.
Joy’s Kouzine, 941-220-7294, 539 U.S. Hwy 41 Bypass North (Bird Bay Plaza), Venice. Pickup daily 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
La Fiorentina, 941-639-6500, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is considering reopening for takeout next week but, according to co-owner Sue Randall, “It’s not set in stone.”
Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen, 2107 Tamiami Trail South (Galleria Plaza), Venice. Taco menu for pickup Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. To place an order, call 941-497-2048 during hours of operation.
Pho Saigon, 941-575-7799, 318 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Pickup and delivery Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Que Rico, 941-888-5647, 13648 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Currently preparing an online ordering and pickup system at quericoflavors.com.
Thai Café, 941-629-0727, 4200 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Monday to Saturday 4 to 8:30 p.m. Pickup starting Friday, Apr. 24.
Star Thai & Sushi, 941-485-3981, 533 U.S. Hwy 41 Bypass North (Bird Bay Plaza), Venice. Pickup and delivery Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Village Fish Market, 941-639-7359, Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda. Reopening for pickup on Friday, Apr. 24, at noon, then daily noon to 7 p.m. Future take-and-bake options are planned.
Wally’s Pour House, 941-493-0677, 1730 Tamiami Trail, Venice. Pickup daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
