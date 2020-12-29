Reconstruction plans for Punta Gorda Airport's main runway are at a standstill while the federal government decides if it wants to raise the runway by one foot.
Airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish updated airport commissioners of the delay at their meeting earlier this month.
The $15.8 million project is in the design phase, and was scheduled to begin construction in 2021. The airport has already rebuilt and lengthened its one other runway so that the only commercial airline, Allegiant, will have a place to land while the main runway is under construction. The main runway has not been rebuilt since World War II.
New stormwater guidelines from the U.S. Federal Aviation Agency are now saying the runway should be one foot higher, Parish said, which will add substantial expense and complications. It will mean altering all the lighting, among other things. It could affect the secondary runway as well, Parish said.
Parish said the FAA was doing a cost-benefit analysis of the one-foot elevation for Punta Gorda, because the FAA is paying 90% of the cost of the project.
New hangars
Thanks to federal pandemic funding for transportation, the Punta Gorda Airport may have enough savings to invest in 10 more airplane hangars, the airport's chief executive officer told airport commissioners recently.
The airport has a waiting list of about 50 private plane owners who want to rent a hangar. Building more hangars will allow the airport to have more tenants and more rent. It currently has about 200 tenants.
"It's an opportunity to get some people off our wait list, and add larger airport storage," Parish told airport commissioners.
The airport received $23.8 million from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security act earlier this year. Those funds are used for operating expenses, airport spokesperson Kaley Miller told The Daily Sun. The goal of the transportation aid in the CARES act was to keep transit systems functional and employees on the job after air travel evaporated last spring.
Allegiant Airlines has managed to bring back many flights, however, Parish said, more so than other airlines. So the fees that the airport collects from passenger arrivals and departures have not dropped as much as at other airports.
Called T-hangars, the structures accommodate multiple small planes with fireproof walls between them.
Commission members gave head nods for Parish to request engineering design work.
The airport only recently developed a waiting list for hangars, Parish said, but the growing popularity of the airport has led to 1.5-year wait for a hangar. The airport reduced the waiting list to the truly interested by charging a $75 deposit.
Restaurant replaced with vending machines
A new food vending machine service will replace The Skyview Cafe at the Punta Gorda Airport. The Snack Shack should open by the end of the month in a renovated space south of the Bailey (main) Terminal, spokesperson Kaley Miller said. The Skyview, which had table service, closed in March.
The Snack Shack will be managed by Faber, Coe & Gregg, Inc., the same company that operates The Junction and all the concessions/vending inside the Bailey Terminal. The Junction is a made-to-order food and cocktail service operating beyond the airport's security check point for departing flights.
"It’s a natural partnership since Faber already is already ordering fresh bakery items from Nino’s Italian Bakery (local), and stocking food and serving passengers inside the Terminal," Miller said. "Faber staff will just ensure the vending machines in the Snack Shack, open to the public, are stocked as well."
New indoor seating for up to 32 people will be available with The Snack Shack in addition to the outdoor seating. Indoor customers must wear masks at this time.
Food trucks from local vendors also set up at the airport parking lot three days a week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.