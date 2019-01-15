If you’re new to the city, the idea that there are two Punta Gordas might not make a lot of sense. It’s only one place, one town … just look at a map.
But for long-time residents like Martha Bireda and Gussie M. Baker, the city has felt like two different communities for quite some time.
“The day (the split) happened was the day they put up the signs that said ‘Welcome to the Isles,’” said Baker, a lifelong Punta Gorda resident and area historian, as part of the History Panel at last week’s “Journey to the Future” conference in Punta Gorda. “The Isles” being Punta Gorda Isles, of course.
PGI was developed as a deed-restricted, waterfront and golf community. PGIs first development started in 1957, according to ilovepun tagorda.com, with different areas being opened over the years and the last area opening in 1981.
“My parents lived down there too,” said Baker. “We want PGI to be Punta Gorda. It needs to be all of us together.”
What keeps the city from being one Punta Gorda?
“People are from different places,” said Baker. “There was a time when it seemed like we had separated into two different communities and the only way that I know how to fix that is that we try to meet people. If you’re new, it’s hard to do that. I know when you’re new in a place, it’s hard to get to know people and we as local people, we want to make you all feel welcome. If you’re new, man I want to know you and make you feel like you’re a part of this place. I think that’s important that we ourselves make people that have moved here feel welcome.”
A lot of the separation comes down to funding
“Many of the people in my district have felt that District 1 on both sides has not gotten the proper (attention from the city),” said Bireda, a life-long resident and director of the Blanchard House Museum in Punta Gorda. “District 1 has been neglected (over the years). We only have one person who sits on the City Council who represents us (her son, Jaha Cummings) and so one of the things that I think that could happen is that our City Council can look more broadly at Punta Gorda as a community and put money into all of the city.
“We are not separate communities. We did some oral history with one of our old timers who died, he said we weren’t even this separated during Jim Crow. We need to go back to being one Punta Gorda.”
Can’t we all just get along?
The differences are not hard to see, according to PGI Civic Association President-Elect Gary Skillicorn.
“Every community is going to have the have’s and have nots,” wrote Skillicorn in an email to the Sun^p. “Income (wealth) and education are probably the most obvious. That alone could be enough for the east side folks to think of the west as the rich white fat-cats and serve as a dividing line, whether deserving or not. I think the question is (whether or not) there is disparity between how the city government treats the east and west? There may be a tendency to over-compensate by the city and the City Council to negate any perception of favoritism.”
One thought as to why the separation exists is because of the demographics of the city, according to Chris Evans, a local entrepreneur and part-owner of F.M. Don’s and The Turtle Club in Punta Gorda.
“Being that we are a retirement community,” said Evans as part of the panel, “most of our elected officials are also retired. They are voting on policy and procedure, and putting in things that really fit their constituents in their thought process of what things should look and feel like … which is great, that’s part of what drove Punta Gorda to where it is today and made it better.”
Evans believes that there is light at the end of the tunnel for a unified Punta Gorda.
“(Younger) families haven’t always been heard, the businesses haven’t always been heard, but I think the city is in a good place and moving in the right direction,” said Evans. “At the end of the day, what brought us here is pretty much the same thing for all of us and that’s what unites us. There are things in place that will keep Punta Gorda the same to some degree − 50-foot building height regulations is one of those things.”
The city’s current building height regulations could be considered as a major driving force the conference and the panel. The conference was held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. It served as an information event to educate area residents about city design and development so they can be better prepared to contribute ideas for the creation of the Citywide Masterplan, a plan that will be used as a guide to help determine future development in Punta Gorda.
