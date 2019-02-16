PUNTA GORDA — What’s the oldest part of Punta Gorda?
The Historic District, says its homeowners, comes with old buildings as well as other infrastructure issues like a lack of street lighting, broken or no sidewalks, dilapidated roads and malfunctioning sewer systems.
District homeowners also say that a lot of these problems have been going on since the 1970s and nobody in the city’s government is listening.
“We have attempted over the years to prioritize the things that we saw as immediate needs,” said Eunice M. Wiley, president of the district’s homeowners association. “I’ve been here since 1970. I’m not seeing (much response to) things that we would want readily done.”
The district’s HOA recently hosted City Manager Howard Kunik for an informal Q&A at the Cooper Street Recreation Center.
“On Charlotte Avenue, there’s an area (in the road) that keeps falling down. On Helen Avenue, the road is caving in ... the sidewalks that we still don’t have,” Wiley said. “For drainage, whenever there is a hard rain, I feel as if I’m living on a riverfront.”
The Historic District represents the original area of the city where Punta Gorda became incorporated in 1887. It runs from Cooper Street on the east of Punta Gorda to Shreve Street on the west.
“Down here, we have 120-, 125-year-old utilities,” said district homeowner Marty Blaustein. “Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles are only 50 years old.”
Homeowners in the district say they’ve been underserved by the city for years, especially compared to its response and handling of other districts in the city such as those encompassing the canal-based communities of PGI — established in the 1950s — and BSI — established in the early 1980s.
“There should be more money spent here just because of the age of the district,” said James Round of the Historic District said. “It’s really the sewer lines and water lines that are the problem.”
Kunik supplied HOA members with a public investments report listing the amount of city, county, state and federal funds that went into projects in the Historic District and into the PGI and BSI. Based on that, Kunik disagreed with the HOA.
“I’ve heard this periodically over the years that the Historic District as a whole gets less public investment than the isles... My response (to that) has been an emphatic ‘no,’” Kunik said. “If anything, it’s just the opposite.”
In the report, public funding investments since 2005 made for the Historic District totaled about $75.5 million compared to that of PGI and BSI at approximately $26 million. However, multiple projects listed in the report listed a new public library, park developments, the Harborwalk and other amenities that benefit everyone in the city, not just their district.
“These Historic District (funding) numbers are including all kinds of larger things,” Blaustein said. “There are so many things in here that are not affecting the Historic District homeowners. I’m not seeing some of the issues that we have as an HOA.”
The report did also list utility work on many of the district’s streets — Showalter, Booth, West Retta, Dupont, Olympia, Wood, Nesbit, Gill, among others — but there is still more work to be done.
Kunik said the purpose of the report is to help the district focus on needs moving forward.
“This gives you an idea of what we’ve been trying to do. This does not mean that we are done ... that’s not the point I’m trying to make. We have a lot more to do. Maybe this will be a guide for what you may want to prioritize in the future,” Kunik said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.