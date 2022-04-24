PORT CHARLOTTE — With Tampa Bay Rays spring training wrapped earlier this month, County Commissioners are asking if baseball is worth the debt at Charlotte Sports Park.
"I want to be sensitive about this," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said during an April 19 workshop. "I love baseball. I like having a stadium here in Charlotte County. It’s a gem to host a major league team. But financially speaking, has it been a loser when you look at the debt and cost of operations?"
The county's debt for the stadium is $500,000 a year, amounting to $7.5 million by fiscal year 2036.
The Tampa Bay Rays do contribute to that debt.
In Fiscal Year 2020, the team contributed $228,320. In FY 2021, it contributed $188,669. In FY 2022, it contributed $147,829. And for this fiscal year it has contributed $105,764. This fiscal year's spring training was shortened due to a Major League baseball contract negotiation lockout.
At the April 19 workshop, county budget director Gordon Burger said the county will always spend more money than what it gets back regarding the park.
"In terms of general fund, in terms of governmental coffers, you’re always going to spend more money than what you’re going to bring back in," he said.
Tiseo asked what happens when spring training concludes.
"Once done, it’s gone and the stadium … what is it generating (income) after that time?" he said.
Burger did not answer and alluded to other county departments.
County Parks and Recreation Director Tommy Scott told The Daily Sun the park has mostly seen decreases in operation cost.
"A three-year average for our general fund operating expenses is $1.53 million," he said. "However, I will say that that number has dropped each year from $1.58 million in FY 2019 down to $1.47 million in FY 2021."
He added that a three-year average for the county's general fund operating revenues is $341,000.
"I will say that that number, however, has increased each year from $214,000 in FY 2019 up to $429,000 in FY 2021," Scott said. "So, we have seen a net decrease in the amount of general fund support for the stadium over the past three years ... down from $1.36 million to $1.04 million."
Scott said the stadium continues to be an important asset.
"We have a strong relationship with our Major League Baseball partner, the Tampa Bay Rays," he said. "The Rays continue to be active in the community and support many local nonprofit and community organizations."
Scott listed local nonprofits like the Boys & Girls Club, youth sports organizations, schools and libraries, United Way, Habitat for Humanity and veterans groups.
Also, he said the park plays host to many community events: youth sports tournaments, community runs, high school graduations, church services, environmental programs, veterans events and concerts.
"All of these have a tremendous community benefit, as well as a significant economic impact for Charlotte County," Scott said.
The economic impact is an analysis that examines the effect of an event on the local economy based on changes in business revenue, business profits, personal wages and jobs, among other things.
Scott said it's difficult to compare Charlotte Sports Park to other county parks.
"The county is responsible for the general maintenance and operation of the Charlotte Sports Park, but the Tampa Bay Rays are responsible for all field maintenance and operations," he said.
The Rays Spring Training is a "critical component to sports tourism," said Sean Doherty, tourism director at the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
"In addition to spring training, which in a 'normal' year can generate upwards of $15 million in economic impact, the facility is used quite a few times in the summer and fall months — when we have access to the fields — to host a number of youth travel ball baseball tournaments."
From October 2020 to October 2021, those tournaments brought in around $10.8 million in economic impact.
"Baseball has been our leader in terms of what sport generates the most economic impact for the county," Doherty said, "but it still has room to grow as we have had to turn down some tournaments due to the facility’s availability, etc."
The county's ability to feature the Rays and the stadium also contributes to economic development.
"Our office is fortunate enough to get 14 box seats for each spring training game," County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon said. "We turn these into marketing events as we invite existing and potential companies coming to Charlotte County. There isn’t a better way to get to know these individuals and their companies than at a baseball game – the atmosphere is ideal."
Gammon added that it's a tough question regarding whether the stadium is worth the debt.
"I’m not sure any sporting venue is worth the debt (but) I would view it as an expense of marketing our community," he said. "Remember the old adage that business gets done on a golf course? This is similar. The box where we entertain is an ideal setting to conduct business. Companies remember coming to the game, even years later."
