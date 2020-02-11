NORTH PORT — Chalk that one up to a life lesson.
Mike and Dee Falcone were clearing yard fronds and bush debris at their North Port home Tuesday when Dee returned to the garage for a broom. The day was bright sunshine, a light breeze and perfect for such things.
But stepping near the open garage door, Dee Falcone froze. There under her Honda Civic was a large alligator.
The shock of a giant reptile inside your personal space almost had a movie feel.
“I was like 'Oh, no,'” Dee Falcone said later Tuesday, surveying the pond behind the picket-fenced Hobblebrush Street home where alligators do lurk and will sun themselves. “It was crazy stuff.”
The Falcones, however, were comforted by the quick arrival of North Port squad cars. The officers noosed the squirming and hissing gator and returned it to its home. It was later decided the 7-footer was chilling from its excursions between neighboring ponds.
It wasn't the couple's first brush with an alligator, though, as a neighbor had once told them one was resting in their front yard. It left on its own.
And while alligator attacks are rare, the Falcones may have sidestepped something, according science periodicals asserting that Florida alligator bites are rising. Since 1948, there have been 401 documented alligator bites in the state. Of that number, 23 have been fatal attacks. Bite numbers were up in the 2000s, averaging about seven per year.
But 21 million Floridians and over 1 million protected alligators is a formula for things that go bump. And the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission commonly warns us to not feed gators, a reason they view us more like menu items.
“You see them,” Mike Falcone said of local alligators, “but they're not really a nuisance.
“But it is one of the reasons we have a fenced yard. And we're going to close the garage door next time we do yard work.”
