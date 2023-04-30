During Thursday's meeting at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart said the city should be reimbursed for the cancellation of the previous week's meeting at the Military Heritage Museum.
The April 12 meeting was nixed by Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray after he arrived to find posters of Fishermen's Village placed on the stage and table where the council meets.
The council and other city boards have a rental agreement to use the museum for meetings while a $11 million renovation of City Hall is underway.
Murray said a "lease" issue caused the cancellation. The meeting was rescheduled for April 27 at the event center.
Jon Larmore, who owns the building that houses the Military Museum, called the situation a "misunderstanding."
A mobile whiteboard to the left of the stage was inscribed with the words "Do Not Touch Photos" and signed "The Owner." The same note was left on the table near Mayor Lynne Matthews' name plate.
Larmore said he just wanted everyone in the theater at the museum to know not to touch the photos because he was using the room after the City Council meeting to meet with potential investors for Fishermen's Village.
Larmore is selling all of his properties, including Fishermen's Village and the museum building, in a divorce settlement with his wife. The museum leases the building from Larmore's company.
The city has a 24-month rental agreement with the museum. The city pays $4,200 a month for the meeting space.
However, since the council didn't meet at the museum for the advertised meeting, Lockhart asked the board to discuss a potential refund at the next meeting.
"I would like to discuss it," Lockhart told the board and asked that it be added to the agenda.
That meeting is this Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the museum.
Museum Executive Director Gary Butler said the council can still meet there. The rental agreement extends through June 2024.
"If they want to discuss a refund or credit, I would have to bring it to the board of directors," he said.
Murray said on the morning of April 12, the lease was in question so the city didn't meet there.
"The owner was questioning the lease with the museum," Murray said. "We don't have a lease with the property owner, we have a rental agreement with the museum."
Murray said there were costs to the city to relocate the meeting to the event center.
Butler said there was some confusion that day, but everything is straightened out.
"We have a fixed lease," he said. "It means that even if the land is sold, the museum will remain in place. We would like to buy it if we have the opportunity. We have a good relationship with Jon Larmore. He has been very good to us."
