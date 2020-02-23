If you have ideas about roads, bike trails and buses in Charlotte County, you should attend any of three workshops this week.
The Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization is holding community outreach workshops to solicit public opinion, ideas and comments as it updates its Long Range Transportation Plan. The workshops are being held in Englewood, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
The Englewood meeting is Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. at Tringali Community Center meeting room, 3460 North Access Road.
The Port Charlotte meeting is Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon, Mid County Regional Library meeting room C, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd.
The Punta Gorda meeting is Wednesday, 2-4 p.m., Punta Gorda Library meeting room, 401 Shreve St.
The MPO, by federal regulation, must update its long range plans every five years. The newest update will be the 2045 plan.
Topics include issues of traffic congestion, public transit, environmental justice, pedestrian and bicycle safety.
In previous updates, the MPO reviewed its requests to improve or widen up to 53 roads in the county. It also has a list of dozens of locations where bike paths were requested. Finally, the plan reviews a wish list for bus routes in the county. In the past five years, some of the projects will have been completed. In the new plan, the MPO will reassess priorities, identify new needs and review likely funding sources.
The plan must consider the wishes of the community as well as the feasibility of paying for projects. This requires setting priorities. The public is invited to help set priorities, which are ultimately approved by the MPO board. That board includes county commissioners and city council members.
The MPO works closely with the state Department of Transportation, which funnels state and federal funding to the projects and provides expertise. The county also contributes its own funds to raise the priority for some projects.
