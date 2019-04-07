When Chris Pretzer had his friend Andrew Sheets, founder of the Charlotte County Copwatch You Tube account, run his name through a record request with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, he was surprised to get back an email containing a list of pawnshop transactions from 2013.
“I pawned one rifle back in 2013,” he said. “I needed a little extra cash. I pawned it, then got it back... So why do they still have my name?”
The email bearing subject line, “Current gun pawn list,” was forwarded from a supervisor to several officers with the message, “Check out these names and see if (there) are familiar like suspects in cases from your stolen gun cases or if you think they are convicted felons. If so let me know and we can work a case on them for an arrest.”
One officer responded, “Did you notice that there is a sh—load of ladies pawning these firearms. I would bet by looking at the type of firearms that the real person who had them were felons????”
The list, which is redacted from the email in the records request, is about five pages long. Pretzer and Jacksonville-based attorney Eric Friday, who is lead counsel for Florida Carry, Inc., believe the list may be a violation of Florida statute 790.335, which prohibits law enforcement from keeping a list of gun owners.
The law states, “A list, record, or registry of legally owned firearms or law-abiding firearm owners is not a law enforcement tool and can become an instrument for profiling, harassing, or abusing law-abiding citizens based on their choice to own a firearm and exercise their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed under the United States Constitution. Further, such a list, record, or registry has the potential to fall into the wrong hands and become a shopping list for thieves.”
Secondhand dealers and pawnbrokers may electronically submit firearm transaction records to law enforcement agencies, but those agencies “may not electronically submit such records to any other person or entity and must destroy such records within 60 days after receipt of such records.”
According to CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck, the agency does not keep a list. Pawnshops are required to report transactions to the online database FINDER PawnWeb and the agency has access to it for investigative purposes, she said in an email.
But Friday insists the emailed list is, “if not a violation of the letter of the law... certainly a violation of the spirit of the law.”
“By searching a person’s name, they were able to go back and find out about certain guns that person had previously owned and had pawned and picked back up six years later,” Friday said. “Six years and 60 days don’t seem to jive to me.”
He also believes the agency should only be getting only a gun’s make, model, and serial number from pawnshops to check if it’s stolen — not the owner’s name or any other personal information.
A violation of the statute is a third-degree felony, and any government entity who has compiled a list, record, or registry may be fined up to $5 million. Criminal complaints should be investigated by the state attorney, and the fines may be brought in a civil action by the Attorney General, according to the statute.
Lindsay Harrington, who sponsored the bill as a state representative in 2005, said at the time, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was maintaining a list and using it when an officer went into a neighborhood so they would know which citizens had weapons.
“They were taking this evidence they had collected and maintaining a registry,” he said. “You can’t do that. We made sure it was law in the state of Florida, and it passed.”
Harrington said as he understands it, law enforcement can inquire from the Department of Agriculture whether a person has a concealed weapons permit, but they can’t hold onto the information.
“Let’s say there’s a warrant out for the arrest of Joe Smith, and they’re going to Joe Smith’s residence, they can inquire if Joe Smith has a weapon’s permit, but that’s it,” he said. “They can’t put him down on a list and they can’t keep adding names to the list.”
Pretzer said since the issue has been brought to the attention of the Sheriff’s Office, he’s been unable to buy a gun due to a false charge showing up on his background check. He also stated information about his concealed weapon license had been sent to several law enforcement agencies throughout the state. He fears retaliation for bringing the issue to light.
“I’m in fear right now,” he said. “I’m in fear for my own personal safety and my family because of this gun list. It’s nerve-wracking because you just don’t know what’s going on.”
He and Sheets said they also have concerns about other agencies based on additional records requests, including the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Sheets provided a list he said he got from SCSO which includes the names of people who have pawned guns in addition to the make, model, and serial number. Only the last names were redacted.
However, SCSO Spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said the agency does not receive or keep any list of pawnshop transactions and only rarely accesses the FINDER database.
“Detectives have the ability to view that information and may access it if needed on a case by case basis,” Perez said. “Any information obtained would be destroyed within 60 days pursuant to the Florida Pawnbroking Act.”
Friday would not comment on what action he plans to take but stated his firm was aware of the situation and “extremely concerned” by the information they’ve found.
“We are not supposed to have records of gun owners in this country and especially not in this state,” he said.
