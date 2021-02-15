Affordable housing should not conflict with a future explosion of e-commerce along Interstate 75 where three counties meet, Charlotte County commissioners decided last week.
Developments in housing and truck freight are colliding in the northeast corner of Charlotte County and the southeast corner of Sarasota County in North Port. DeSoto County will be affected too, outgoing director of the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, Leigh Holt said.
Of interest to road planners is the landscape along I-75 where a large freight operation, possibly electrified, could arrive in the future. Planners from Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties are hoping to persuade the Florida Department of Transportation to fast-track a new on-off ramp for I-75 at Raintree Boulevard and Yorkshire Street. Those can take 20 years, Holt said, unless there is a public-private partnership. That can move the project to the front of the line.
The site is of interest, Holt said, because most of the other land along the interstate is this area is already taken.
"The developer is on board ... they are waiting to know what they should do next," Holt told commissioners.
Developing truck freight and e-commerce are federal priorities now, Holt said. Trucking for e-commerce creates four times the number of jobs as regular truck freight, she said.
North Port Project Engineer Ben Newman said there is no specific commercial operation or company set for this site. He said it was an individual who was buying up the land, however, a review of the Sarasota County property appraiser's map shows two organizations owning the strips of land along the east side of I-75. Many of the small lots appear to be owned by many individuals — typical of counties that were chopped up decades ago, such as in Charlotte County and North Port.
The two larger entities are Atlantic Gulf Communities and SRQ-Tropical Land, LLC. North Port and Florida Power and Light own other parcels.
Where does affordable housing fit in?
The Sarasota MPO is requesting that Charlotte County consider building a link between one of its main roads in this area to Raintree. Two likely options in Charlotte County are Veterans Boulevard and Harbor Boulevard. These streets also mark the site of county-owned property called the Bachmann Tract, that commissioners set aside in 2018 for affordable housing. After requests for proposals in 2018 and 2019, one proposal was submitted but rejected for too few units.
Recently, the county released another RFP, and at least one company is preparing a proposal for a Feb. 17 deadline.
Geri Waksler, attorney for a developer called The Palladium Group of Philadelphia, scolded commissioners Tuesday for what she believed was a plan to take the affordable housing option off the table to leave room for a distant road project.
"As the Bachmann Tract sits dormant while you're waiting for that windfall, how much farther behind are you falling on your bold affordable housing goal?" she asked. "What is the cost of not addressing the economic instability you'd be perpetuating for the residents you're elected to serve?"
Later in the meeting, commissioners objected to Waksler's accusations.
"I really take issue with one of the public comments that we're pulling this (RFP) off because the value is going to jump up. This has nothing to do with value. This has to do with access to a highway and good stewardship and proper leadership in making sure we respond to new information on the fly," Commissioner Chris Constance said.
In 2018, however, Constance did vote against the Bachmann housing RFP saying the land was too valuable for housing.
Commissioners voted unanimously to issue an addendum to the housing RFP saying there could be future development along the edge of the affordable housing site.
All five commissioners expressed their desire to preserve the affordable housing option, but that any developer might have to give up a small portion of the land for road expansion or extension.
DeSoto's involvement would be a plan to link Yorkshire to Kings Highway, Holt said. DeSoto has requested the state's assistance in widening Kings Highway. The extra traffic on Kings will need to branch off to a new interchange at I-75, she said.
Hold was emphatic that the county should set aside land for a new road.
"I am going to beg you to please preserve some right of way," she said. "If we do not make this connection we will never have this interchange."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.