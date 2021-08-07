This site plan for apartments on Harborview Road shows the Oakview Road to the left and Harborview at the bottom. Parking is closest to the road and the apartments would be in three buildings overlooking Tala Lake, an old developer lake from the 1980s to the upper right.
A developer seeking to build apartments on Harborview Road will try a third round at rezoning.
The Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Advisory Board will hear the preliminary presentation of Naples-based P.F. Poinciana LLC at the 9 a.m. Monday meeting, at 18500 Murdock Circle.
Based on a suggestion of county commissioners in February, Poinciana has reduced the number of apartments from 112 to 74. The site is 7.5 acres at the intersection of Harborview and Oakview Drive.
Poinciana first requested a zone change in 2019. Neighbors showed up in force to oppose the project. All said that the land should be developed at its current zoned capacity which is 37 units. That's the amount of units left over after all the development that has taken place in the Charlotte Harbor neighborhood, one of Charlotte County's oldest. The site is only 1,200 feet from the Peace River. Many said they would be happy with condominiums, such as to the north, or more single-family homes. Many said they did not want rental units.
Commissioners, however, have been trying to increase rental housing in the community of retirees and single-family or condominium units. The concern is for the lack of housing for younger people and families that are still working, and who are needed to keep businesses open locally.
Commissioners countered Poinciana's first request, telling the developer to come back with a so-called planned development, so the board could see more of what the buildings would look like on site.
Poinciana complied. But at a 2020 meeting, commissioners told the developer to hold an outside meeting with unhappy neighbors. That happened in 2021. At the last public hearing in February, commissioners were ready to vote down the project due to neighbor objections, saying maybe the neighborhood wasn't good for apartments because there are no sidewalks. But the board still needs apartments, and members said they want to show respect for private property rights. So they told Poinciana to come back with 74 units.
Also complicating the application is the imminent rebuild of Harborview Road which is currently two curving country lanes with almost no shoulder. The new Harborview, due in a few years, will have four lanes, a massive median, sidewalks and bike lanes on both sides. Poinciana stands to lose as much as 2.5 acres, although the exact amount is unknown.
