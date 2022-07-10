PUNTA GORDA — The Isles Yacht Club has announced the recipients of this year’s Charity Club event will be St. Vincent de Paul, Backpack Kidz and New Operation Cooper Street.
They were selected because their respective missions support some of the most vulnerable in Charlotte County, said this year’s Charity Cup chair, Cynthia Fisher.
“One of our first events is an Oct. 15 golf tournament at St. Andrews South Golf Club followed by our season kick-off at Isles Yacht Club on Oct. 22,” she said.
There will be other events that will be attended by some of the IYC’s 900 members.
Bocce, pickleball, tennis, billiards, and mahjong tournaments will be some of this year’s events along with the sailboat regatta.
The club is looking for sponsorships from local businesses.
The 2021-22 season’s Charity Cup events raised more than $155,000 for Valerie’s House, Habitat for Humanity and scholarships for local students enrolled in higher education studies of club management, food and beverage, and culinary.
Since 2003 members of the Isles Yacht Club have raised and donated more than $750,000 to nonprofit organizations, Fisher said.
“We encourage our local businesses to join Isles Yacht Club Charity Club in supporting these important causes,” she said.
For further information, contact Fisher at 207-263-5361 or email her at cfisher7860@gmail.com to learn more.
Businesses will be able to participate in the IYC’s events they sponsor.
