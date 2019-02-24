PUNTA GORDA — Brightly colored wings buzzed through clouds, pushing against the slight wind.
Meanwhile, the actual pilot remained safely on the ground.
The Charlotte Radio Control Society had their Vintage RC Society Fellowship gathering Friday and Saturday at their Shell Creek model airfield in Punta Gorda.
This was where people from all around the area donned their sunglasses, puffed cigars and flipped burgers. They banded together and laughed while grading each other on their various landing techniques.
“Flying is social,” said Dennis Fortunato, the club’s president, but “you have to have thick skin to fly here.”
“When you have to charge your battery, that’s the best part,” said snowbird John Klingele. “You get to interact with everyone.”
The Charlotte Radio Control Society has 104 members and growing. Some are retired pilots.
But every plane has an expiration date, said the club’s president, Dennis Fortunato.
“Cashing is a part of flying,” Fortunato said.
Multiple members said their love of model airplanes began with piloting control line airplanes as a kid.
The model planes, which are each registered with the FAA, are exempt to drone rules as they keep the planes where they can see them.
One model plane, their Wright Flyer, recently went on a road trip to North Carolina to be showcased at the NBA All-Star Dunk Competition. The plane was signed by De’Aaron Fox with the Sacramento Kings and Malcolm Brodgen with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The plane took 9 guys working 10 hours a day to complete by the competition Feb. 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
And people can visit the famous plane after Tuesday at the K&K Hobby Shop in Port Charlotte, which has acquired it.
The airfield is open seven days a week, with Tuesday and Saturday being the most popular flying days. Thursdays are usually reserved for maintenance.
“Anybody can come watch,” Fortunato said, but he asks visitors to drive 10 mph on their road as it’s hard to keep the asphalt in place.
To get to the model airfield, which doesn’t have a postal address, take Highway 17 out of Punta Gorda to Washington Loop Road. Head east on Washington Loop Road for about a mile or so, until you see the Punta Gorda Water Works plant. The club’s flying site is located behind the water plant. GPS Coordinates to the SHELL CREEK R/C FIELD main gate are: N 26 ‘ 58 ‘ 25.5 “ W 081 ‘ 55 ‘ 46.3 “.
For more information on the club visit: https://charlotterc.com/
