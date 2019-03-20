It's a Punta Gorda St. Patty's

A possible “leprechaun sighting.” Bobby Pruitt was spotted celebrating at the Celtic Ray.

Excitement filled the only traditional Irish Bar in town, The Celtic Ray, on Sunday in Punta Gorda as crowds celebrated the “z” with live music, dancing and raising their glasses of “cheer.” On the other end of town, Fishermen’s Village highlighted its celebration with Irish dancers from The Kavanagh Porter Warren Academy.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments