Talk of a new bed and breakfast on West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda has some area homeowners worried.
On Wednesday, the City Council will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. at City Hall (326 W. Marion Ave.) to discuss a motion that would allow an eight-room bed and breakfast to operate at 751 W. Retta Esplande, across from the Bayfront Center and Boat Club at Gilchrist Park.
Homeowners think the “commercial hotel” − owned by John Larmore (principal owner of Fishermen’s Village) and operating as 751 W. Retta Esplanade FL − will ruin the integrity of the longtime residential neighborhood and bring strangers to a traditionally personable community.
“We bought this house to be in the downtown area and live among the neighbors in this community because we like the community,” said Craig Ivey, who lives on Berry Street with his wife, Janice, on the property behind the proposed inn. “We did not buy this to be next to what is essentially a hotel for Fishermen’s Village. That’s not why we bought this house.”
Locals are concerned about commercial activity, like the proposed bed and breakfast, invading their residential neighborhood.
“Retta is finished as a residential area,” said Lou Brancaccio at a May 22 city planning commission meeting. “We know that — Carmelo’s (Italian Ristorante), pickleball (at Gilchrist Park), parking on the streets, freeloading sailboats in Charlotte Harbor — it’s a shame.”
Kim Devine, who owned the home for 22 years, submitted a special request to the city that would allow for a bed and breakfast on the property.
Currently, the property is zoned as a single-family structure with a guest housing unit.
On May 22, the planning commission approved a recommendation for the City Council, specifying that only eight rooms be available instead of the originally proposed 10.
At that meeting, Devine said a bed and breakfast would have more control over the renters than an Airbnb.
“As a bed and breakfast inn, there will be all private suites with their own restroom and there will be no open space other than the little breakfast area and happy hour will be on the porch or the pool,” Devine said. “I saw this as more conducive to the neighborhood (rather than an Airbnb).
“This situation with Airbnb, (you could have) 20 or 30 people get together and rent this house and they can have a party there because it’s open space.”
Craig said he and Janice aren’t buying this notion of the “threat of an Airbnb” when it comes to the future of the property next door.
“We’re not accepting this notion of the threat of an Airbnb as the lesser of two evils,” Craig said. “I don’t know what the City Council is going to do. To allow this to move forward is a slap in the face to the residents.”
Craig questions what the City Council’s real intent is if they allow the owners of Fishermen’s Village to set up a “commercial property” in their residential district.
“The City Council will do what they are going to do and then we will decide what we will do,” said Ivey.
“It’s the integrity of the neighborhood and the community (at risk here),” Janice said. “The City Council is a representation of this community not just this neighborhood so their decision will be telling of where they really stand.”
