Attributed to a posting outside a German opera house is a beautiful old saying:
“Bach gave us God’s Word, Mozart gave us God’s laughter, Beethoven gave us God’s fire. God gave us music that we might pray without words.”
The sung prayers of Christmas carols evoke some of our deepest, warmest memories. Just a few notes, and we’re flung back into childhood. Some hear mom humming while she putters around the kitchen. Others recall itchy wing harnesses threatening our ability to remain still during seemingly endless holiday pageants. And for others, the recollection may be mixed with echoes of grief for those absent from the year’s celebrations.
The Sun asked area faith and community leaders and residents about their favorite carols, and why they’ve become so special to them
Leslie Martin, executive director of Jesus Loves You Ministry, which provides mobile outreach services to area homeless, said “Deck the Halls” came to mind, and not just at Christmastime.
“Mom, no matter what time of year, if she (was having a rough) day, would start singing, ‘Deck the halls with boughs of holly,’” she said, “and it would cheer everyone up.”
“I adore ‘Mary Did You Know,’ especially the rendition performed by Pentatonix,” notes Kathy Burnam, marketing/events manager for Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. “Every time I hear the song, tears well up in my eyes thinking about the love God has for us to become man to save us from our sins. The words, ‘When you kiss your little baby, you kiss the face of God,’ are so moving. This song truly reminds us all of the meaning of the season.”
Burnham pointed out how holiday songs bring to mind her own “memories of growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio and listening to Christmas songs with my parents.” She believes the daily musical performances at the village during its Festival of Lights “bring back memories” for visitors and help them to “and take time to remember kinder, simpler times as they hear a familiar holiday tune!”
“Christmas is actually my favorite time of the year,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said. “I love the lights, the sounds and smells from cookies baking. My kids make fun of me because I could listen to Christmas music all year round. …
“I remember as a kid first hearing the song ‘Why Can’t Every Day Be Like Christmas,’ sung by Elvis Presley, and thought, ‘Why can’t it? That would be great.’ Many people act and speaking differently, more kind, friendly and have a smile on their face.”
He noted two of his favorite carols are “O Holy Night” and “Mary Did You Know.”
“I really can’t pinpoint why,” Prummell said, “other than I think they remind me of what Christmas is really about and, unfortunately, people seem to forget that.”
North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke said her favorite Christmas carol is “What Child is This.”
“It has been for years!” she said. “I love the melody as well as the words — which tell the events of the birth of the Christ child. I love the opening sentence being a question! That is unique! It’s not as popular as other carols, either — though it should (be).
“I first heard it when I was a young mother, and my children were small, so I had an identification with how I thought Mary would have felt with her child,” Luke continued. “It was, and is, my request to sing, and the one I like to sing the most.”
Perennial favorite “Silent Night” ranked with Englewood Sun Editor Chris Porter.
“If we’re really talking about carols,” he said, “then ‘Silent Night’ is top of my list. At my in-laws’ house, we sing it every year on Christmas Eve, English and German versions. Gives me chills.”
Charlotte resident and longtime area victim advocate Mary Baer concurs, although Chrissie Salazar, tobacco prevention specialist with Drug Free Charlotte County, offers a small note of dissension. Salazar lists her two favorites as “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “Joy to the World!”
“My least favorite,” the Port Charlotte resident said, “is probably ‘Silent Night’ — (but) only because I can’t sing it.”
Coming in with the most “favorite” votes for this story is “O Holy Night,” a top pick for the Rev. Daniel Dagan, pastor of Hope Apostolic United Pentecostal Church in Port Charlotte; the Rev. Brian Albrecht, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church of SW Florida in Gulf Cove; Sarah Glover, pastor’s wife, assistant worship staff and outreach director at Deep Creek Community Church in Punta Gorda; Alecia Ann Cunningham of North Port, longtime social services director at the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition; and Port Charlotte residents Chuck O’Connell and Lori Ann Perkins, who named it as her late mother’s favorite as well.
Albrecht is especially fond of Andy Williams’ rendition.
“Growing up back in the 1960s, we only had one TV channel in my hometown, and each year my family would watch the ‘Andy Williams Christmas Show,’ and he would invariably sing this song,” he said. “Beyond the beautiful melody, it’s the text of the song that stands out to me. It’s a song of worship, wonder and amazement, painting a picture of a waiting world receiving the most wonderful gift from God, His Son Jesus Christ, who comes to save us from sin, on a calm clear ... starry ... and peaceful night some 2,000 years ago.”
“It reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas,” Cunningham agreed, echoed by Perkins.
O’Connell, too, named it his “all-time favorite,” saying, “We sang it as youngsters in St. Mark’s Boys Choir back in Boston circa 1949, and later during my 25 years as a baritone in the St. Ann’s Adult Choir.”
“O Holy Night” also made the list for Bill Truex, Charlotte County commissioner and owner of Truex Preferred Construction.
“My favorite Christmas songs are ‘Hallelujah,’ ‘What Child is This,’ … ‘O Holy Night’ and more,” he said. “I am not much on the ‘Jingles,’ more about the real reason for the season.”
“The words (to ‘O Holy Night’) stir my heart,” Glover said. “‘Long lay the world in sin and error pining, Till He appeared and the soul felt its worth.’ This rings so true for me. I feel every word and it causes me to ‘fall on my knees’ in worship, joy and wonderment of our dear Savior who came humbly as a babe and completely revolutionized my personal life and our world. It’s amazing and beautiful.”
The power and beauty in certain carols resonated with two other local women as well.
“I think ‘The First Noel’ is beautiful,” Lorraine Anderson of North Port, public information officer for the city of Venice, said in a Facebook response. “I heard a fast arrangement of it recently that was just awesome.
“‘Little Drummer Boy’ has always gotten to me,” she added. “The lyrics, ‘I have no gifts to bring ... Shall I play for Him?’ are really powerful to me — I’m tearing up as I’m writing this!”
“Drummer” is also a favorite of Donna Barrett, executive officer of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association.
“The story itself is inspiring,” she notes, “because it shows the true love of Jesus. While the kings bring beautiful gifts, it is the little drummer boy, sharing his talents of playing a drum, who brings a smile to baby Jesus.”
But for Barrett, like so many others, her favorite carol impacts her on a deeper level than they lyrics alone belie, thanks to how extensively it wove itself into her family’s holiday traditions. And it’s in those traditions that she now finds solace.
“My father would play this song over and over when I was a child, and his mother, my grandmother, too would play the song over and over,” she said. “I lost my father three days after Christmas last year, and I have found myself continuing with this same tradition of playing ‘The Little Drummer Boy’ over and over, finding comfort in the beat of the little drummer boy’s drum.”
