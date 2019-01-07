Cahal Dunne, the irrepressible Irish entertainer, is on his way back to his Punta Gorda winter home with plans to grow his local Choirplay chorus with performances for senior citizens and veterans.
“I’d really like to grow the choir,” he said. “You don’t have to read music or have any experience in choirs. There’s no audition. We just do it for fun.
“We gave a very moving concert last year at the Port Charlotte Veterans Home,” he said. “It touched everybody.”
The 2019 Choirplay start-up will be today from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 1001 Shreve St., in Punta Gorda.
Choir members will be provided with a practice CD to learn their parts along with the music. Rehearsals will be held every Monday in January and February, leading up to an annual concert at the civic center on March 3.
Dunne said this year’s program will include Queen and Motown medleys, songs by Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, George Strait and Frank Sinatra, and Dunne’s ode to Punta Gorda:
Headin’ for some sunshine down 75
Cross that old Peace River and I just smile
Thinkin’ endless sunshine, no nine to five
Paradise, Punta Gorda
The cost to participate in Choirplay is $80, which includes rehearsals, practice CDs, sheet music and sound equipment. “Give it a try,” Dunne said. “If you like it, please join. If not we’ll give you your money back.”
For further information access choirplay.com, or call the civic center at 941-637-1655.
