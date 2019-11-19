PUNTA GORDA — Along the cold, sloshing waves of Charlotte Harbor, a hundred runners are ready to run across the bridge.
There was an underlying sadness to Saturday's event, however, as they would run past dozens of photos of young children, one named Cayla and two 13-month-old twin boys named Josh and Christian, all victims of drowning, a leading cause of death for kids 1 to 4 years old. From 2005-2014, for instance, there was an average of 3,536 fatal unintentional drownings, or about 10 per day. Of that number, one in five was a child 14 or younger, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
Trying to reduce the tragedy and to raise awareness, the Just Against Children Drowning Foundation held its eighth annual Twins Tot Walk and 5K Saturday afternoon. Aside from the walk, there was a raffle, CPR demonstrations, food and a face-painting artist.
One participant, Jessica Barnes, was waiting to walk with her 4-year-old son Brantley. Better than most, she understands the urgency of educating families about drowning—her daughter Cayla accidentally died in a canal.
"We're learning life has changed and turning it into a positive," Barnes said. "If we can prevent people from going through what we went through, she didn't die in vain."
The Just Against Children Drowning Foundation, founded by Paul DeMello, whose twin boys died in a swimming pool in Venice, strives to raise awareness to install pool safety barriers and to get kids swimming lessons.
"It's turning the pain into good," DeMello said of the boys' deaths in 2010 and the effort to help others on their behalf.
"We're here to make sure not one more child drowns," Barnes added.
Since her tragedy in 2010, Barnes has also started a nonprofit called Cayla's Coats, which provides drowning prevention education and equipment.
If you're ever in the situation where a child needs CPR, first call 911, said Punta Gorda Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Rhett Anderson. Then check the child's pulse. If that's not happening, do 100 to 120 chest compressions a minute for two minutes to the beat of Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive."
You should know
Just Against Children Drowning Foundation, www.JustAgainstChildrenDrowning.org
Cayla's Coats, caylascoats.org
