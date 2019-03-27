'It's worth filling up now'

Gas prices hiked up yet again this week.
This is the fourth week this year that the state average has shot up 7 cents in a single day. On average, Florida gas prices rose from $2.616 to $2.683 between Monday and Tuesday.
What’s happening down the street?
Passing by our gas stations, though, you might’ve noticed that the hike was a lot more than 7 cents.
Local prices rose an average of almost 13 cents since this time last week, according to gas station data collected from Arcadia, Englewood, North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Venice.
Punta Gorda rose the most at an average of 17 cents each gas station since last week, with price changes ranging from a whopping 22 cents at the Circle K on the 3000 block of Tamiami Trail to even lowering 1 cent at the Circle K on the 6200 block of Marlympia Way.
Arcadia gas stations had a lot less of a change at a 5 cent increase on average since Tuesday last week. However, some gas stations in Arcadia, such as the Speedway on Brevard Ave. rose 19 cents. Four gas stations in Arcadia remained at the same price as they did last week.
Why is this happening?
“Unfortunately, it’s a pretty typical springtime spike,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA).
And they’re not going to stop anytime soon.
“Additional advances are possible in the coming weeks, as some refineries conducting maintenance have experienced unexpected issues,” he said, resulting in tightening fuel supply and higher prices.
Crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices also rose last week.
Jenkins expects prices to peak sometime between Cinco de Mayo and Memorial Day weekend.
How high will they get?
The gas price crystal ball is looking a little murky.
Jenkins can’t predict currently what the price range will be at the peak, but he said “we’ll know for sure in a few weeks.”
But let’s look at last year.
In 2018, prices peaked Saturday, May 26 on Memorial Day weekend at $2.918 statewide and $2.870 for the Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area (MSA).
In the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice MSA, prices peaked that day at $2.906.
After gas prices hit their peak, they usually see-saw in the summer, even though gas supplies start to stabilize. This is due to swings in crude oil prices.
The good news is gas prices typically start declining in the winter months.
How does our current situation compare to last year?
As of Tuesday, Florida’s statewide gas price at $2.683 is seven cents higher than this time last year.
And it doesn’t get better when you zoom in locally. In Punta Gorda’s MSA, the average price per gallon of $2.654 is 18 cents more than this time last year. The Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice MSA is also 18 cents higher than this time last year.
Some adviceThe state average is likely to be at around $2.73 by the end of the week, Jenkins said, based on current wholesale gas prices.
“If drivers see gas prices below $2.70, it’s worth filling up now,” he advised.
