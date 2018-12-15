In a lanai on Montego Lane lies a village.
Complete with 184 buildings, shrubbery, bridges, train tracks and sly mountain bears stealing miniature kayaks from unsuspecting campers is Steve O’Donnell’s porcelain village.
The little community frozen in a perpetual state of cloth snow is the work of only three years, with O’Donnell collecting tiny homes and German toy stores from various thrift stores. When he was younger, O’Donnell was fascinated with model trains. As he accumulated the porcelain homes, he returned to a more elaborate version of his childhood.
“It’s always a work in progress,” O’Donnell said.
The first year, he collected 100 figures for his village, but has since slowed down due to space constraints. “I might have to build an addition,” he joked. “But more is better.”
From first glance, the village looks like an intricate Christmas store display. But, upon closer inspection, there’s character, and even history. After wind damaged his castle model, he improvised and made them the historic “castle ruins.” In the center of the village is Elf Mountain, which has Santa’s outhouse complete with a large door for Kris Kringle, and a smaller one for his elves. He put the outhouse on a wooden structure hanging off the mountain “to get it far away due to the smell,” he said. He calls this structure “Stinker’s Point.”
With each building placement, O’Donnell makes it a reflection of his personality, keeping it fun and a little bit quirky.
And, surprisingly, with the lit-up village as well as his holiday roller coaster lights strung out in his front yard, O’Donnell said his electric bill isn’t affected too much.
Visit O’Donnell’s roller coaster and porcelain village on the 5200 block of Montego Lane in Gulf Cove. O’Donnell keeps both lit nightly from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will keep his decorations up until Jan. 6.
