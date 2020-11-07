Information Technology support specialist Alfred Kahn was chosen as the Sun Coast Media Group October employee of the month.
He helps keep all the computers running smoothly throughout the Sun newspaper offices.
"I've been in the field since the 1980s, so I'm familiar with all kinds of different networks and systems," Kahn said.
Kahn started working at the Sun in 2016. There was an opening in the commercial print department, and he was called in for an interview and offered the job a few weeks later.
"My responsibilities were making sure the electronic pages were processed and put on to plates and then printed on the press every night," Kahn said. "That included the daily paper, special sections, school newspapers and other publications."
After three years of working in that department, he was transferred to technology support.
"Alfred moved into a very challenging position nine months ago and has proven himself to be a great asset to this IT team," said Jim Merchant, SCMG IT manager. "He’s a hard and reliable worker who impresses me each and every day with his talents, skills and fantastic sense of humor. We — me most of all — are blessed to have him on our team. I am really looking forward to many years of working side by side with Alfred.”
Kahn is originally from New York. Before moving to Florida in 2013, he worked in Switzerland doing a variety of technology contract projects.
When asked how he feels about being selected as employee of the month, Kahn said, "I'm actually very surprised."
