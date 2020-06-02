PUNTA GORDA — At a meeting with police and community leaders Monday, nearly half of the majority-black community members present raised their hand to say they had been at the barrel of a gun, with a cop at the other end, most during simple traffic stops.
Meanwhile, only two or three cops said they’d ever had guns pointed at them.
When asked about why guns are so often pulled on the black community, Sheriff Bill Prummell said the reason is that people could have cell phone guns. However, none in the crowd had ever owned or seen one, including the law enforcement officers present.
And the concern doesn’t seem to be present when there are white individuals in the car.
“With my white friends, I can go anywhere in the world and not have to worry about nothing,” said Javon Spikes, a licensed insurance agent from Port Charlotte. “But as soon as my brothers or cousins get in one car, we’ll be shut down ... The things you have to learn as a young black man, or a young black person in general, you have to react to the police in a whole different way. We’re in a 95% white community, so all of my friends can curse out the police, call their parents to pull up on the police, but if I call my grandmother to come up, the officer is going to have her at gunpoint telling her don’t get out of the car.”
Sarah Norris, a licensed realtor in North Port, has black family and said she’s experienced similar things. With her white friends, if they’re pulled over, not much happens.
But with her black friends, “We have to take off our shoes and lay down while they search our car,” she said.
While the black community across the country protests the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed with the knee of a white police officer pushing his neck into the ground, Spikes and Norris are making a call for change.
They want to do so in a peaceful way, with real results, so they organized the meeting and invited law enforcement and community leaders to be proactive in making change.
“We wanted to set the tone for other places,” Norris said. “We can unite and take this time to make something happen, make the change.”
And some change seems to be on the way.
Actionable Steps
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex attended the meeting and promised to work with the county and the sheriff to come up with money for body cameras for the Sheriff’s Office, a chief concern of the black citizens who attended the meeting.
“If your officers had a body camera or something on them that the people would feel comfortable knowing that — if something happened my son, I want to know what happened. I want to see something as to what happened,” one black woman said at the meeting.
The Punta Gorda Police Department is in the process of obtaining body cameras for its agency, as is the North Port Police Department. In the past, Sheriff Bill Prummell has voiced opposition, due in part to the expense. He also stated in 2017, “If you need a camera to trust your officers, they shouldn’t be there.”
But toward the end of the meeting Monday, Prummell said he was glad Truex was willing to look into the coffers and see if the money is there for purchasing. He also said he would revisit studies the agency did a few years ago to determine the true cost, which comes largely from the cost to store video rather than the cameras themselves.
Police Chief Pam Davis also gave a statement to the Sun Tuesday, stating she wants her officers to see video of the meeting and discussed having some black community members ride along with officers to share perspectives.
“I think it’s important for (the officers) to hear what our community is saying and understand their viewpoint,” she said. “I also told Mr. Spikes that I would follow up with him to discuss next steps and possibly having some representatives of last night’s event come speak to all of us.”
The police department also agreed to review a video that may lead to the exoneration of a black man, Chris Levy, who says he was wrongfully convicted in place of a white female. The conviction made him unable to pursue his chosen career as a registered nurse.
Black community members at the meeting also asked for a citizen’s review board to review complaints against officers, increased training on racial profiling and racial injustice, and a citizen liaison between police and the community.
Truex was on board with helping facilitate all those changes and said he would also be willing to work with legislators on any laws or ordinances that need to be changed.
“They are looking for deliverables and they should get them,” he said. “We need to make sure we’re moving this community forward. We were a trendsetter with the first high school integrated in Charlotte County. That first black student was actually Sarah’s (child’s) grandfather. But all that being said, we have an opportunity as Sarah said to make history again.”
Norris said her child’s grandfather, Ron Middleton, was honored with a plaque at Charlotte High School. He was one of five black students to first attend after integration, according to an article by historian Lindsey Williams.
More work to be done
Some moments of the meeting were tense, but Spikes said that’s OK.
“When you’re having that kind of dialogue, it’s supposed to be uncomfortable,” he said. “We’re not talking about anything that is comfortable.”
One of those moments came when a black man asked Sheriff Prummell what he could do to protect himself if the police come after him.
“You’re not going to like the answer,” Prummell said. “At that point, I’m not there, supervisors probably aren’t there. At that point, so everybody walks away, comply. And then if you feel that deputy was wrong, you need to bring that forward to us so we can look into it.”
But a pastor visiting from Atlanta, Bishop O.C. Pringle, said George Floyd complied with the officers arresting him and still ended up dead.
“He did not resist,” he said. “So compliance has absolutely nothing to do with what the cops are doing, because we have again black and brown people who are being shot to death, who are being beaten by officers, and they comply ... There’s nothing we are to do that we are not doing. The responsibility does not rest upon our shoulders.”
Norris and Spikes said Prummell seemed the most defensive of the leaders present. His discussion of funding the cameras seemed to imply he was “prioritizing money over lives.”
“The message came across that they would have to pay for their protection,” he said.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office also released a joint statement Tuesday with the Punta Gorda Police Department, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) that stated in part, “It is important for the community to know that we hear you. We believe in your constitutional right to peacefully protest and we understand the pain our nation is feeling. Our goal is to keep the peace while your voices are being heard.”
The statement did not directly reference the black community.
“The sheriff was very vague in the statement that was released,” Spikes said. “He used very broad and ambiguous terms. What’s going on in the world right now is dealing with the black community’s relationship with the police.”
Spikes said outside of Charlotte County, he’s never been in trouble. But here, he’s frequently been stopped and often had a gun pointed at him during traffic stops, even with his daughter in the car when she was still a baby.
“There are some places I won’t even go, because I know when they see my hair, when they see my dreads, they’re going to whip my car around and use any excuse to have me at the side of the road for hours,” he said.
The Rev. Louis Anderson, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, said he was pleased with the outcome of the meeting and noted that there’s been disconnect between the NAACP and younger members of the black community. He commended those who organized the meeting for taking the first necessary steps and hopes it will lead to more dialogue between generations and community leaders.
“If they’re concerned, we can speak truth to power together,” he said. “That’s their voice. That’s the voice that should be crying out across America. There are individuals within leadership that is willing to sit around the table and have these discussions... We were doing it back then and we’ll continue to do it now, but they have to be willing to reach out to us.”
Norris and Spikes followed up again with county commissioners Wednesday to ensure steps are being taken.
“They’re looking at and investigating the (officers’) training, which is the first step,” Norris said. “It’s really bad when you have to train an officer how to not treat people.”
Norris said agencies need to ensure the officers they hire aren’t afraid of black people. Fear escalates the situation.
“You need to make sure they’re not afraid because of their color, because it puts everybody in a very tense situation with the police,” she said. “The police that are not afraid don’t handle people like that.”
In spite of the tense topic, everyone participating in the dialogue has stayed respectful and maintained peace, agreeing on a plan to move forward.
“It takes the sting out after you say things enough,” Spikes said. “After it stops stinging, then you can do something about it.”
