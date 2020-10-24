Jack is always looking for cuddles during his time at the Animal Welfare League. Whether it's on the floor, outside or on the couch. If you want a dog that will keep your feet warm while you sleep, you'll want to meet Jack. He loves to be covered by the blanket, too.
Princess is as soft as a cloud. She is playful, and loves to roll around in her bed while being cuddled. She is inquisitive and confident. It is believed she may be about 2 years old. Schedule an appointment to meet Princess today.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
