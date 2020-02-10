A federal judge recently dismissed a lawsuit attempting to hold the Charlotte County Jail and its healthcare provider Corizon Health, responsible in the death of Gregg Ireland, a 47-year-old man who died days after he was arrested for a DUI in 2015.
Gregg’s father, Tom Ireland, said he doesn’t know who is responsible, but he still wants to see the case laid out in court.
“I just can’t imagine that they can have these things happen and how everybody gets to walk away from it, that’s all,” he said.
The summary judgment in favor of Sheriff Bill Prummell, Corizon, and members of their staff dismissed all claims of negligence and wrongful death. But an attorney for Gregg’s father, Tom Ireland, said the case isn’t over yet. He plans to appeal and believes the case will eventually come before a jury.
“The judicial opinion left out some facts that are fairly important, and we certainly don’t think that will be the final chapter,” he said.
A major issue in the case was the jail’s failure to give Ireland medication prescribed for him at the hospital.
Deputies took Ireland to the hospital on Aug. 22, 2015, prior to being booked into jail, because his breath test revealed “an alarmingly high level of alcohol,” according to court records. There, he was diagnosed with hypokalemia, a low blood potassium level associated with alcohol withdrawal. The hospital gave him a prescription for potassium chloride to treat the condition — which he never received.
According to the court record, Ireland had no medical intake or screening until more than five hours after he arrived at the jail, and the nurse who performed the screening did not have his hospital records. She didn’t see the prescription or know Ireland had been diagnosed as a chronic alcoholic.
However, Ireland was assigned to the medical unit and monitored, with jail medical staff noting no withdrawal symptoms through 9 p.m. on Aug. 23.
On Aug. 23, a nurse informed the on-call physician, Adamar Gonzalez-Figueroa, of the “recommendation that Ireland take potassium,” and the doctor ordered a blood test to determine whether it was necessary, scheduled for Aug. 24.
Before he had the blood test, Ireland got into the altercation with corrections deputies in which he was stunned by a Taser and eventually lost consciousness. He never woke up again.
The lawsuit stated the failure to give Ireland the medication prescribed to him represented deliberate indifference to his condition. Cook said by the time the doctor asked for the blood test, Ireland had already missed two doses.
“There was no reason to think the low potassium rating he got at the hospital the day before was not accurate,” he said.
However, the judge ruled “Gonzalez’s decision to do a blood test before giving Ireland the prescribed potassium was based on her medical opinion and does not constitute deliberate indifference.”
The judge also dismissed a claim of excessive force against the corrections deputies.
“A reasonable officer is not medically trained and would have viewed Ireland’s undisputed actions as attempting to attack... and then resisting the other officers’ attempts to restrain him,” she wrote.
Cook said Monday he has testimony that Ireland explained to jail staff he believed he was having withdrawal and that he needed medication. Their use of force, he said, “showed virtually no training in the kind of important aspects of correctional work in an infirmary setting.”
“You know, there’s an old saying, ‘When your only tool is a hammer, everything looks like a nail,’” Cook said. “These guys, even though they were assigned to an infirmary wing, decided what was needed was a use of force. From that presumption, the inevitable result is what occurred. They fought with him basically until he was almost dead and then they waited too long to call an ambulance.”
The court order acknowledged Ireland was not transported to the hospital for more than an hour after the altercation began, but stated that since nurses were attempting to reach a Corizon doctor on the phone, there was no deliberate indifference.
“The fact that Gonzalez did not answer the phone cannot make Heavener and Bracy liable,” the order stated.
Eve Hutcherson, a Corizon spokesperson, said Monday the court order “speaks for itself in this case, and at this time we have nothing further to add to it.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office did not provide a comment on the case.
