Two correction deputies at the Charlotte County Jail were arrested Friday after allegedly punching an inmate in the face earlier this week, the agency reported in a press release.
Corrections Deputy First Class Russell Rodgers and Corrections Deputy First Class Christopher McClain reportedly led the inmate into a hallway with no camera in the early morning hours, where McClain punched him twice, according to the press release.
The inmate told Major Crimes detectives Rodgers woke him up around 3:45 a.m. to take him to the intake area to complete paperwork for pre-trial services in order to prepare for first appearance. During the escort, McClain joined them. The inmate said he got into a verbal altercation with the deputies, and they decided to cancel the escort and return him to his pod.
Before they reached the H-Pod, the deputies reportedly turned him down an adjacent hallway, where there were no cameras, and told him to stand against a wall. As the inmate turned toward the wall, McClain allegedly punched him in the face two times. He said McClain made several statements and positioned his body in a manner that was encouraging the inmate to fight back, but he refused.
Rodgers then escorted him back to his pod.
When the inmate woke up for breakfast, his mouth was still bleeding and he notified the day shift deputy of his injury, according to the press release. Medical staff confirmed there was a large laceration to the inside of the inmate’s bottom lip, from one of his teeth being forced through the skin. There was also a smaller laceration to the inside of his upper lip and swelling to his mouth.
Detectives from Major Crimes responded to investigate the allegation, reviewing video surveillance to identify McClain and Rodgers as the two deputies involved. The video footage confirmed the sequence of events, though the hallway where the battery took place did not contain a camera.
Neither deputy completed an incident report during the evening shift, according to the press release.
Both deputies provided statements Friday afternoon, after which they were arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail. McClain is charged with battery and Rodgers is charged with battery as a principal, both misdemeanor crimes.
McClain was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in August of 2012, and Rodgers was hired in April 2012. Both are currently on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell issued a statement Friday stating the deputies violated the trust of the community, but are not indicative of the agency as a whole.
“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office infuses our core values of integrity, professionalism and trust in every aspect of our service to the community,” Prummell said. “We place great value in the community’s trust of our deputies and the service they provide to our community. On Thursday, it was brought to our attention that two members of our detention staff violated this trust during their interaction with an inmate at the jail. Immediately following the receipt of this complaint a criminal investigation was conducted, during which it was determined that a charge of battery was appropriate for both of the detention deputies involved. The investigation into this violation was handled swiftly and should not be a reflection on the other dedicated and professional men and women within my agency.”
After the Sheriff’s Office posted the press release on Facebook Friday afternoon, local attorney Martina Hedvicek pointed out for an inmate to batter another inmate is a felony, yet the deputies face only misdemeanor charges.
“Battery on a detainee should apply in these circumstances as well,” Hedvicek wrote. “If it’s a felony for an inmate it should be a felony for the deputy. They should be held to a higher standard.”
Reached by phone, Hedvicek said she didn’t know anything personally about the case but found it sad. She hasn’t had any clients face serious battery or abuse but stated she’s heard of deputies doing other things like slamming doors on inmates’ hands.
“I’m not going to throw a blanket statement on all of them, but there are some bad apples,” she said.
