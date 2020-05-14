A corrections deputy at the Charlotte County Jail faced a suspension last month after reportedly becoming too close with inmates in her custody, according to an internal affairs investigation.
Corrections Deputy Rachelle Rock was accused of bringing jewelry and hair ties to inmates, as well as sending them personal Facebook messages while off duty.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office policies state it is unlawful to give inmates any article of food or clothing, and deputies are required to "refrain at all times from becoming personally involved in the lives of inmates and their families."
Rock denied ever giving inmates jewelry, as some inmates told investigators, but admitted to giving hair ties to some of the inmate workers, according to the investigation. She said she didn't consider the hair ties clothing because the inmates need them for work.
She also admitted she asked one inmate, Rachel Adams, to draw a tattoo for her. She told an investigator Adams was friends with her neighbor and they had socialized in the past. At the time, she had a lot of things going on in her personal life, and decided to get a tattoo of the word "beautiful" for a positive affirmation, according to the investigation.
Rock's neighbor suggested having Adams write the word because she always used to write the "specials board" at the Bingo Hall in Port Charlotte where they worked together.
Rock said she asked Adams to write the word "beautiful" in her handwriting and didn't realize her actions might change the dynamics of the pod.
She also posted a video on Adams' Facebook account of her grandson's neighbor, who she knew Adams' was close with. She told internal affairs she posted them for Adams when she got out of jail "to try and life her spirits," because inmates do not have access to social media while in the jail.
Rock reportedly said she was not "friends" with Adams on Facebook and had to look up her page to send the messages. Rock also said she speaks with some former Department Of Corrections inmates outside of work she knew from a prior job at Hendry Correctional Institution. She spoke with some other jail inmates when they got out and prayed with one inmate, who she said asked her to pray, because the inmate was scared she would go back to drugs when she got out.
Rock said she cares for people and did not realize the totality of her actions resulted in the violation until talking about it with an internal affairs investigator. She stated she had no malicious contact but "wanted to help people who she feels needed it because someone was there and said kind words to her when she needed it a long time ago when she was younger."
Rock's was initially issued a notice of intent to withdraw appointment, but her final discipline was a 24-hour suspension without pay and six-month disciplinary probation added to her new hire probation. She was also required to give a presentation to command staff on jail versus prison functions and policies.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.