In 2019, corrections deputies at the Charlotte County Jail used force on people in custody 64 fewer times than the year before — a 9% decline when comparing population to incident, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The numbers, recorded in the 2019 Year End Report, show a decline in every category of force, but the most significant reduction was the use of the restraint chair and physical force.
Most uses of force that did occur were in order to prevent self-injury or resulted from interactions with inmates in crisis, according to a press release.
"Having a use of force on an inmate is a reality in any jail or correctional setting," Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release. "Staff must ensure that they maintain the safety of the facility, inmates and staff. Utilizing verbal and other methods to deescalate situations and maintain security of the inmate population is paramount to keeping the community safe."
Sheriff Bill Prummell said he continues to send correctional officers through Crisis Intervention Training, where they learn to identify inmates in crisis and deescalate situations through verbal skills. The jail has also used the newly built infirmary to create step-down units, giving one-on-one Mental Health counseling to people transitioning out of crisis into an open population setting.
Inmate communication devices are also cited by the Sheriff's Office as a way to help those in custody with self improvement. Those in jail can access self-help courses they previously may not have been able to attend in the classroom setting. They can also immediately access pertinent facility information and complete request and grievance forms from their cells.
"These proactive actions help to reduce the number of interactions that result in force," Prummell said.
