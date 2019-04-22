Last year, crime in Charlotte County was down by about 12 percent, but the jail saw one of the highest daily populations in recent history, peaking at 800 inmates on one day. The average daily population also rose slightly, from 663 to 690, despite the drop in crime.
Index crimes, reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement by sheriff's offices and police departments in their yearly Uniform Crime Report, include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle thefts.
The crime index is then used to come up with a crime rate, but it doesn't include drug offenses, which Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said is one of the leading causes of incarceration in the county. Last year, they increased by 4.3 percent, and the year before, they increased by 12.7 percent.
"Drug arrests have gone up considerably," Prummell said. "I wouldn't say most of the people in jail, but a lot, are there on drug charges."
Nationally, the growth of the pre-trial jail population has outpaced the growth of state and federal prison populations, registering a 470 percent increase over the last four decades, compared to only a 370 percent growth in prison populations, according to Vera Institute's Center on Sentencing + Corrections.
Here's a snapshot of what the incarcerated population looks like at the Charlotte County Jail.
How many people are in jail?
The average daily population last year was 691, but the highest daily count of the year was 800. That's an increase from 2017's average daily population of 663 and the highest daily population of 708.
Charlotte County's incarceration rate in January was 3.6 per 1,000 people, which is a higher rate than most surrounding counties. Sarasota's rate was 2.1, while Lee's was 2.4, and the state average is 2.6, according to data reported by sheriff's offices to the Department of Corrections.
Of the counties directly adjacent to Charlotte, only DeSoto has a higher incarceration rate, at 3.8 per 1,000 population.
The regional trends seem to match national data from the Vera Institute, which indicates jail populations in rural and small to mid-sized metro areas are growing, but jail populations are declining in suburban and urban counties.
Who is in jail?
The jail holds people who are either serving local sentences of 364 days or less, or awaiting a trial. In February, the Charlotte County Jail held 273 people awaiting trial, 120 serving sentences, and 147 people there for a probation violation.
The jail also holds a number of federal inmates per contract with the U.S. Marshals. Last year, the average daily count of contract inmates was 70.9, up from 60.8 in 2017. The jail gets $84.61 per day for each federal inmate it holds. The contract states the jail can hold up to 202 federal inmates, including 138 males and 64 females.
What are the demographics?
Last year, the jail had a total of 7,062 arrests. There were 1,946 females and 5,116 males. White people made up 6,112, or 86 percent of arrests, while black people accounted for 918, or nearly 13 percent. Hispanic people of all races made up 681 arrests or about 11 percent. There were eight American Indian/Alaska Native people arrested and 24 Asian/Pacific Islanders.
The numbers indicate minorities are over-represented in the jail, as black people make up just 6.1 percent of the county population and Hispanic people make up 7.2 percent of the county population, according to the most recent census data.
Why is that?
"I really don't know the answer and I hate to speculate," said Sheriff Prummell. "Some people say that minorities commit crimes at a higher rate than whites. I don't really know if that's 100 percent true or not."
Every year, his professional standards staff analyzes arrest, citation, and forfeiture information to check for any potential profiling by deputies, but Prummell said nothing of concern has ever come up.
"They'll see if there's a particular deputy, the same thing with levels of resistance, if there's a particular deputy's name popping up," he said. "There are some areas within the county that have a higher concentration of minorities in that area. A deputy assigned in that area will interact with that population more than deputy assigned to a different patrol zone. There's been nothing that's come underneath our radar that we had to pursue."
How long do people stay in jail?
The average length of stay is 38.5 days, according to last year's annual report. Inmates serving sentences may stay for 364 days; any longer sentence is served in prison in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
However, inmates in jail pre-trial may stay much longer than a year.
Michel Brutus, a defendant awaiting trial in a DUI manslaughter case, has been in jail since Sept. 21, 2017. Keith Wilson, a defendant sentenced to life in the slaying of Pilar Rodriguez, was in jail nearly four years before his case went to trial and he was convicted and transferred to the Department of Corrections.
Less serious cases tend to wrap up more quickly. According to data from the Charlotte County Clerk of Court, only 13.6 percent of all cases involving an arrest in 2018 remained open in March.
In many of those cases, people are released from jail pre-trial on monetary conditions, supervision, or on their own recognizance, or promise to return for their court date.
How many people can the jail hold?
The jail's official capacity is 1,074. However, Sheriff Prummell said the jail can really only hold around 900 people because certain inmates cannot be housed together. Male and females are kept separate, as are co-defendants, and those accused of different levels of crime.
"We run the gamut; we can get someone for a small county ordinance violation all the way up to homicide," he said. "That's a task in and of itself because you've got to go through classification and make sure you're not mixing the inmates who don't need to be mixed together."
How many people are there on misdemeanors?
In March, there were 184 people in jail on misdemeanors and 44 on misdemeanor probation violations.
Is that a lot?
While misdemeanors make up the smallest subset, Prummell said there's always the argument that people are in jail on low level misdemeanors simply because they can't pay their bond. In 2014, the bond schedule changed, approximately doubling the pre-determined bond amounts for each level of crime. Prummell said he is currently looking at ways to move low level offenders through the system more quickly.
What are those ways?
The agency plans to start its pre-arrest diversion program in May, which will allow first-time offenders to opt for a civil citation rather than a criminal charge. Much like the civil citation program in place for juvenile offenders, adults will be required to admit to the charge and report to the Sheriff's Office Courts Division, which will handle the stipulations. To complete the program, offenders may have to pay a fine, do community service, or attend a class such as anger management or shoplifting.
"It's basically swift justice," Prummell said. "The case will never see the inside of a court room, and their record will show they've never been charged with a crime."
Eligible offenses will include possession of small amounts of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of alcohol under 21 years of age, misdemeanor criminal mischief, misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor battery, petty or retail theft $300 or less, disorderly conduct or disorderly intoxication, trespassing, and littering.
What do people do in jail?
Inmates may participate in classes in jail or work detail jobs outdoors, in the kitchens, or cleaning the pods. Last year, 8,279 inmates participated in classes, including anger management, substance abuse classes, batterer's intervention, Alcoholics Anonymous, parenting classes, faith-based classes, discharge planning, a class on surviving trauma and abuse, and a Habitat for Humanity class.
Inmates have access to tablets, through which they can access some reading and educational material, as well as contact family through Smart Jail Mail system. However, Prummell said the tablets have contributed to a rise in disciplinary reports, with tablet damage accounting for more than 290 of last year's 1,066 reports.
"We're working with the company we've contracted with and we've got some heavier duty tablets," he said. "The inmates were able to damage them very easily. We're also changing procedures on handing them out and stuff, so hopefully we won't see as many tablets damaged. No good deed goes unpunished over there."
In the common use area of each day room, inmates can watch television, though remotes are controlled by the housing unit deputy, according to the handout all inmates receive entering the jail.
Recreation is available "during specified times designated by the Housing Unit Deputy," according to the handout.
Is the jail still understaffed?
Yes. Prummell said he's currently down 22 detention positions.
"It makes things difficult because you have mandatory posts over there, and they cannot be unmanned," he said. "You have to do mandatory overtime... I know some of them are getting tired over there. Some like the overtime for a few extra bucks, but they're just tired. We're doing what we can to provide some relief."
