The Arcadia Police Department announced the arrest of Jacob Lee Valdez, 25, of Carrabelle, Florida, for armed robbery of an Arcadia gas station in 2018.
According to the affidavit for an arrest warrant, the Speedway store on South Brevard Avenue was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by a man who ordered an employee to “give him all the money from the cash register.” APD did not identify a suspect at that time.
In February, APD officers visited a Department of Corrections Work Camp in Crawfordville to speak to a man who said he had information about the Speedway robbery. The witness said he had been in the Charlotte County Jail in August 2018, at the same time as Valdez and some others. Valdez allegedly told the witness he and another man had entered the store wearing masks. Valdez reportedly said he had a gun but did not say what kind or caliber. After the robbery, the pair fled, and in doing so Valdez damaged the grill of his Ford truck.
APD officers reviewed video from the robbery and observed the two men, noting their clothing. They also confirmed Valdez was in the Charlotte jail at the same time as the witness; he had been arrested by Charlotte County deputies the day after the Speedway robbery on a charge of possession of a firearm or weapon by a convicted felon. (He was also charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.) The pants Valdez was wearing in a photo taken at the time of his arrest were the same as worn by the Speedway robber.
APD officers inspected Valdez’s father’s truck, which had some damage to the front end. Valdez’s father said the truck had not been driven since the day his son was arrested. Inside, APD found shoes just like the ones worn by the Speedway robber.
Department of Corrections records indicate Valdez was sentenced to prison for three years on the Charlotte weapons charge, but was brought to DeSoto by court order.
Valdez was arrested in DeSoto County on charges of armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. He is being held in the jail on $69,000 bond.
Previously, Valdez was sent to prison in 2014 on charges of false imprisonment, giving false ownership information to a pawnbroker and grand theft between $300 and $5,000. The first two charges were out of DeSoto County and the last from Hardee. He was released on Nov. 8, 2017 after serving up to a four-year, three-month prison sentence.
