PUNTA GORDA — Visitation services are now available again at Charlotte County Jail.
Visitation was previously suspended after a service outage for Comcast, which provides the on-site connection services for the jail's visitation terminals.
Mindy Kramer, vice president of Public Relations for Comcast Florida Region, confirmed that repairs at the jail had been completed.
Kramer noted in an email earlier this week that Comcast/Xfinity connection networks in Charlotte County suffered extensive damage as a result of the storm; in some cases, the poles where their wires were attached were simply gone.
Despite the damage, Kramer said that Comcast is determined to restore connections as quickly and safely as possible; the company has deployed 1,200 crews to restore connections in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.
"Comcast has been a partner to this community for more than 20 years and we are here for the long-haul," Kramer said. "Our work will not stop until every customer in the area has their services restored."
As the restoration work continues, Comcast/Xfinity has provided a WiFI van to the area as a temporary solution.
The van, hosted outside Walmart Neighborhood Market, can provide WiFi for up to 1,000 people at a time over a 300 square foot area. The van can be located at 2150 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday for public services, including:
• ADAP, the AIDS Drug Assistance Program
• Birth and death certificates
• Dental
• Environmental health
• Family planning
• FREE tetanus, COVID-19, Hep A, monkeypox and flu vaccines
• WIC (benefits should be automatically loaded to accounts)
FDOH of Charlotte County is at 1100 Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
SOLID WASTE PHONE OFFLINE
Charlotte County's Solid Waste phone number (941-764-4360) is not operational until further notice.
NEW CALL CENTER HOURS
The Charlotte County Emergency Management Operations Call Center will continue operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Saturday.
A daily resource list and other information can be found at CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Ian.
Residents can also call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320 for hurricane-related information.
Charlotte County Emergency Management’s important emergency information can also be found at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.
