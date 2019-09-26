PUNTA GORDA — Habitat For Humanities' newest volunteers wear orange jumpsuits. They are men and women incarcerated at the Charlotte County Jail, who have the opportunity to give back to the communities by building homes.
"I never thought of volunteering for things like that, and now that I know I can and it's for a good cause, there's no reason that I won't," said Tyler Bauer, who is serving an eight month sentence at the jail for possession and paraphernalia drug charges.
The program is the latest development in a longstanding partnership between the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Habitat for Humanity.
Mike Mansfield, CEO of Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, said for years, detainees at the jail have been involved in a plant program, where they bring back to life plants in rough shape donated from Walmart. Once the plants are thriving again, they are donated and presented to Habitat homeowners.
"It's symbolic of the plants getting a new lease on life just like the Habitat homeowner, and they will flourish in their home like the plants will flourish in front of their home," he said.
Habitat for Humanity also goes into the jail and speaks to detainees about how they might qualify for the homeowner program after their release. The new building program is a natural evolution of the existing partnership, Mansfield said.
"It was brought up that maybe they would come out and work and build a Habitat house," he said. "This is our first try with it, and it's worked out very well."
In August, a team of male detainees completed one house, and a female team is finishing up painting a second home today. Around 10 detainees are able to participate on each build day and are supervised by detention deputies. Construction managers teach the detainee volunteers the correct and safe way to complete each task in the build.
The more technical work is done by contractors, but detainees can do all the same work as regular volunteers, such as framing, roofing, painting, and installing vinyl siding.
Bauer said the work is a welcome relief from the monotony of life in the pod.
Billy Birk, who will be released from jail in about two weeks after doing time for grand theft, agreed.
"You're locked down in a pod all day with 40 other men, and it's gloomy," he said. "Everybody's down. There's no happiness at all. Everybody talking about basically bad stuff, so when you get the chance to get out of your pod and go out to the normal world, it's better."
Birk said he also took the class about Habitat for Humanity in the jail and hopes the organization can help him with housing once he's released.
Around 25 to 30 detainees have been involved so far. The program operates on a volunteer basis; no inmates are forced to participate.
Mansfield said Habitat for Humanity, the detainees, and the community all benefit from the program.
"Habitat, certainly, we wouldn't be able to produce as many homes if we didn't have all of our volunteers," he said. "It helps another family that wouldn't be able to get into a house."
Meanwhile, the detainees learn new skills, and the incarcerated individuals do something productive for society, rather than simply waiting for release. Mansfield said on the days he went out to the build, the detainees all seemed to be enjoying the experience.
"They were asking me a lot of questions about Habitat," he said. "I was asking them about their experience, how they liked it. Overall it was extremely positive. Everybody was working hard. They were excited to be able to be doing something."
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.