By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — On the day Ian McGuire was arrested, another YouTuber described him as “a mass shooter in training.” But McGuire swears he’s not a violent person.
Jailed on June 26 after the FBI and the Sheriff’s Office raided his home on Westlund Terrace in Port Charlotte, McGuire is accused of obstructing justice by harassing witnesses in a felony investigation, resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace. The charges stem from an April incident when he allegedly filmed and mocked witnesses on his street while deputies were investigating an aggravated assault and felony battery.
In an exclusive interview from Charlotte County Jail with the Sun, McGuire said he still doesn’t know why the FBI was involved.
As sensitivities to gun violence rise in the wake of the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Charlotte County has few instances of that.
From 2013 to 2019, the number of homicides involving a firearm range from one to five per year, while suicides with a firearm range from 16 to 26. Since legislation created an avenue for law enforcement to seize guns from potentially dangerous individuals through a Risk Protection Order, Charlotte County has filed 31.
“It’s hard to say that you’ve actually stopped something,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell. “There are some people we’ve taken firearms from that probably shouldn’t have firearms at this time in their lives, but whether it would have escalated is hard to say.”
McGuire has never had his guns seized through a risk protection order, but the 35 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition taken from his home at the time of his arrest may have given pause to neighbors and community members.
The discovery of the firearms led to an additional charge of violating a domestic violence injunction. A restraining order filed by a vendor at the Punta Gorda Farmers’ Market accused him of stalking and harassing her. The order prohibits McGuire from owning or possessing guns. Marijuana charges were also filed for the small amount of cannabis and paraphernalia found in his home.
On those charges, McGuire has a $45,000 bond but prosecutors requested he be held on his prior misdemeanor stalking case.
A motion filed by prosecutors states McGuire “poses a threat of harm to the community, lacks respect for the judicial system and... no conditions of bond will be sufficient to assure the integrity of the judicial process.”
McGuire views the situation differently. He believes he’s been targeted by the Sheriff’s Office. He views himself as a “First Amendment auditor,” filming people’s reactions to controversial speech that is protected by the First Amendment.
He believes the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t like the First Amendment, and that’s why he’s in jail. To him, it’s absurd he’s being held in jail on a misdemeanor. He insists he would never harm anyone. He previously worked as a nursing assistant, a career he said requires compassion and mercy — not typically the qualities of a mass shooter.
In the past, McGuire has stood in public with signs supporting violent acts, including one that said, “God Bless the Shooter” after two cops were killed in Orlando. But he insists he’s not going to engage in violence himself.
“Supporting someone’s actions of violence doesn’t mean you’re going to commit it yourself,” he said.
McGuire did not admit to possessing the 35 guns the Sheriff’s Office says they removed from his home, noting the restraining order against him prohibited him from possessing guns. But he said he’s a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and in the past has owned guns for self defense as well as recreational shooting and hunting. He has a room in his house dedicated to making ammunition and previously held a concealed weapon license.
In the past, his guns have been taken by law enforcement at least three other times either due to investigations or judges’ orders, according to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Katie Heck.
McGuire also claimed not to be involved in any of the harassment that included sending packages of feces and a dead kitten to the woman who filed the restraining order against him. Bretton Osborne, 27, of Port Charlotte, was arrested the same day for witness tampering charges for allegedly attempting to intimidate the woman from testifying against McGuire.
McGuire said he has limited knowledge of Osborne but knew he was in the group of people who usually attend his court hearings. He said he had around 23,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and is not responsible for their actions.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.