The Jeep stolen from the Race Trac parking lot on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte Wednesday afternoon was found Wednesday evening in Manatee County off Interstate 75.
Three black male suspects allegedly took the Jeep, which was wrapped for a real estate business, and crashed it at Kings Highway and Sandhill Boulevard as they attempted to evade law enforcement. They were pursued by deputies north on Interstate 75, until the cops discontinued the chase near mile marker 176.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case. Anyone with information can contact the agency at 941-639-0013 or submit a tip anonymously through the agency’s mobile app.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Brittany Lynn Lapierre, 27, 3400 block of Peace River Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Steven Christopher Murphy, 36, 100 block of Antofagasta St., Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Tierney Nicole Burnell, 22, 23000 block of Gulf Coast Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Corey Gene Hendershot, 27, 400 block of Solana St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of probation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Emmanuel Carlos Johnson, 31, of Port Richie. Charges: delivering cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $21,500.
Arayana Lyn Schembri, 24, 21300 block of Colton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
Jeffrey Lee Scott, 44, 700 block of Floral Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: none.
Cody Seth Jones, 27, 21500 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Antonio Padilla Molina Jr., 19, 100 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Lucius Michael Prince, 39, 1600 block of Beacon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $786.
Joseph A. Rahman, 24, of Naples. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Devontay Allen Dobbins, 26, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, out of county warrant, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Colleen Patricia Wagoner, 63, 2000 block of Georgia Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.
Christine Marie Leblanc, 36, 9100 block of Bensonhurst Lane, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Terry Lonaris Smith, 44, of Citra, Fla. Charge: robbery with a firearm. Bond: $450,000.
Kohl Michael Kelsay, 25, homeless of Port Charlotte. charge: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
Joshua Eric Porter, 32, 200 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kimberly Ann Wetherington, 53, 2300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older and battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: $20,000.
Christina Marie Martin, 32, 200 block of Rotonda Blvd., Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Scott William Babcock, 52, 200 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Ryan Charles Lindemuth, 37, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: two counts of grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and one count of dealing in stolen property). Bond: none.
Eugene Lucas Matney, 36, 500 block of Sheridan Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: leaving the scene of a crash without giving information). Bond: none.
Justin Joseph Miante, 34, 2700 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer without violence; reckless driving, first offense and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,120.
Ryan Lee Nevins, 26, 100 block of North Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Theresa Elvira Patten, 44, 7800 block of Taplin Avenue, North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
Anthony Paul Velazco, 45, 2600 block of South Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Angela Lee Rhenborg, 38, 1200 block of Laurel Pines Drive, Nokomis. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, etc. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Savana Leigh Burdick-Perez, 21, 5300 block of White Ibis Drive, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Brian Robert Ehret, 32, 5100 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Alan Troy Reliford Jr., 24, 3000 block of Ottowood Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000, burglary of an unoccupied structure and possession of burglary tools). Bond: none.
Thomas Louis Serianni Jr., 50, 6400 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense and contempt of court (original charge: driving while license suspended or revoked). Bond: $8,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Larry Steven Boydstun, 18, 200 block of U.S. 41 Bypass North, Venice. Charges: violation of probation (original charges: petty theft, resisting an officer without violence, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked). Bond: none.
Edgar Josue Osorio Sanchez, 36, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charge: hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
