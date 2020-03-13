Previously unchallenged Clerk of Court Roger Eaton now has a rival running for his position in the 2020 election.
Jeff Rapkin, a Port Charlotte-based attorney, filed to run as Clerk earlier this week with no party affiliation. Rapkin is a Supreme Court-certified Circuit Civil and Family Mediator who has practiced law in Sarasota and Charlotte County since 1996.
Rapkin’s platform is largely a reaction to what he sees as Eaton’s failures in office.
“I think Roger Eaton is very bad for the county,” Rapkin said. “He’s very bad for the people of the county.”
Learning of Eaton’s $68,000 settlement with former Chief Court Operations Officer Nirupa Netram when she was fired after accusing him of sexual harassment was the last straw for Rapkin, he said.
In 2017, Rapkin also sued Eaton in his official capacity because, according to his complaint, the Clerk of Court was interpreting debts as assets on indigency forms, essentially blocking the poor from the court system.
“I would have a victim of domestic violence in C.A.R.E., in the shelter with nothing but the shirt on her back, and he would deny indigence,” Rapkin said. “For example, I put down that she has a car. She drives a car, so I have to put it down. She puts down she’s paying for a car. If you finance the car, do you own it? No, the finance company owns it. But he would say no, you own it, and you have to take a loan on the car to pay a filing fee.”
Rapkin said he dropped the lawsuit once he got what he wanted and has not had that type of issue since, but he still believes accessing the court is more difficult than it needs to be for the public.
“(Eaton) has enacted his own rules, regulations and hoops for people to jump through for even the most mundane of tasks,” Rapkin said. “He has no right to prohibit access to the justice system, yet he has.”
Rapkin said as a boss, he would make forms easily accessible to the public, and he would allow clerks to do their jobs without being chastised or micromanaged.
When asked about Rapkin’s allegations, Eaton stated, “This politically motivated story was sought out by a Sarasota County resident who has never participated in a Charlotte County election. But this is not the time for politics. I’m focused on continuing to provide quality services to the people of Charlotte County, while keeping their health as well as the health and safety of my employees and their families in mind during the unprecedented days ahead.”
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
