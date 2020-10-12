Meet Jennifer, a beautiful large dog who came to the Animal Welfare League as a stray. She is kind and loving. Everyone stops and says how gorgeous she is. She will need some training walking on a leash because she is strong. If you are looking for a gorgeous and sweet dog to be your best friend, look no further. Call today to make an appointment to meet Jennifer.
Princess is a soft as a cloud. This cat is all white except for a black patch on her head and a black tail. She is playful and loves to roll around in her bed while being pet. She is inquisitive and confident. She is about two years old. Call to schedule an appointment to see if you would be a good match for Princess.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.