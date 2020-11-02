The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 5th Annual Toy Drive for underprivileged children currently receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
The drive starts today and runs through Dec. 6. Holiday wrapped boxes will be located at some local retail stores and restaurants, in addition to other Punta Gorda organizations.
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old are sought. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions by age group.
"The most desperate need for gifts is those for boys and girls ages 13-18," said Nanette Leonard, founder of the FJT group.
Suggestions for girls include make-up kits, nail kits, art project kits, and small gift cards to Walmart or Target. Suggestions for boys include tools/tool kits, model cars/airplanes, sports supplies, and small gift cards to Walmart or Target.
"As we all can agree, 2020 has been an extremely challenging year on so many levels for our country and our community," Leonard said. "It was important to us that we hold our 5th annual FJT Toy drive. These children need and deserve the toys we collect this year more than ever. The FJT received 500 toys during their first toy drive and last year they raised over 875 toys, which enabled 152 families and a total of 296 children to have presents to open on Christmas morning. The 15 adults and 15 children that stayed in CBHC’s Crisis Stabilization Unit over the holidays also received Christmas gifts. Last year’s drive also brought in extra toys that were donated to the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.)."
"The toy drive is being held in response to the urgent need of our struggling families,” said Kelly Pomerville, CBHC Director of Marketing & PR. "Toy donations will alleviate pressure on families that would have had to choose between purchasing holiday gifts and necessary staples, such as food. We are so thankful that the FJT’s have continued to shine some holiday spirit into these kids’ lives.”
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old, will be accepted at the following locations:
• Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, 1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Copperfish Books, 212 W. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Hipnotique, 111 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Friendly Floors, 3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Isles Fitness, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 111, Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave.
• Punta Gorda Fire and Police, 1410 Tamiami Trail.
• Nix & Associates, 2421 Shreve St Unit 111, Punta Gorda.
• Hessler Floor Covering, 261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• The Wyvern Hotel, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
