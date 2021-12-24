Political division, the ongoing pandemic, high gas prices and natural disasters were just some things that dogged many in 2021.
Despite all the chaos, one local pastor says God is still in control.
During a challenging year with yet another new COVID-19 variant surging, some have lost loved ones or got sick themselves.
Dan Prine, lead pastor of Edgewater Church in Port Charlotte and North Port said Jesus is aware of what's going on with the pandemic.
If Jesus was preaching a Christmas Eve service in 2021, Prine says it would include reminding Christians to have faith regarding the virus.
"I think Jesus is well aware of our life situations," he said. "He knows the hurt and pain we have experienced. Whether it is loved ones lost to disease, or relationships lost due to division, God's heart hurts for us in our loss.
"I think that if Jesus were preaching a message to us about what's going on now, He would echo his words in Matthew 10:16 to be wise as serpents and gentle as doves," he said. "We need to make good, smart, educated decisions, and be kind in the midst of it."
Prine said while this year has been difficult, there's "something special" about this Christmas season.
"Maybe since the year has been so dark, the light is shining a little brighter this year," he said. "There seem to be more Christmas decorations up.
"But more importantly, folks seem to be more generous. We were able to provide gifts for 80 children in our community. We hosted a Christmas party for 40 people from our homeless community. Many of our charitable organizations in town don't have names of people to help because they have already been provided for this Christmas season. The light of Christ is shining bright. His words to love one another is still relevant today."
They also have family nights 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and church groups for kids, youth, parents, women and men.
Volunteers run a bike shop, food pantry and thrift shop to help the church serve the community.
The church also has several ministries including Celebrate Recovery, where participants share about their hurts, habits, and hang-ups through a Christ-centered recovery process.
FINDING COMMON GROUND
Prine said 2021 was a difficult year in many ways.
"A big part of it has been the divisions that have reared their ugly heads — from politics, to vaccines, to masks," he said. "It seems like not only does everyone have an entrenched position, they are willing to fight anyone who disagrees in the slightest.
Entering into the new year, Prine asks if it's more important to have relationship, or be right?
"This is especially true when on social media," he said. "We have had so many arguments, even with people we don't even know! We need to breathe deep, keep our eyes on Jesus. We need to listen to the Holy Spirit to help us navigate this new year.
"We are going to put a big emphasis on equipping parents to disciple their kids," he said. "We get them for at most a couple of hours per week, but the parents are with them all week. Through Facebook, email, and take-home materials, we give parents things to talk about with their kids to reinforce what they learned at church. We will also be tying children and youth classes to what our sermon topics are, so the whole family is learning and growing together."
Families have a lot of challenges.
"We want to come alongside and help them grow in their relationships with God," he said. "As they grow, they can experience the peace, joy, and love that come from a growing connection to God."
The message of Jesus at Christmas is timeless, he said.
"It is the love story between God and us," Prine said. "He sent the greatest gift he had so that we could be restored into relationship with him."
