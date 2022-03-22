CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Complaints about low-flying jets are coming to the Punta Gorda Airport now that all flights land on a runway that, previously, was rarely used by commercial aircraft.
“It was about the middle of January that it became really intrusive,” said Gary Taylor, who lives along the banks of the Peace River, on the opposite side from the airport.
His waterfront home is under the new flight path for Allegiant Airlines. It’s at about the point where planes can drop below 1,000 feet before landing.
“It’s just been relentless,” he said.
In January, the airport closed its main landing strip, called 4-22, to rebuild the World War II-era runway. It is expected to reopen in 2023.
To prepare for the closure of its main runway, PGD rebuilt its secondary runway, 15-33, so it could take on the traffic for a year.
In rebuilding it, they added length to allow jets with more fuel aiming for longer trips to take off. The cost to rebuild 15-33 was $12 million. The cost for 4-22 is set at $14.9 million.
The construction projects are paid for from a combination of federal grants, passenger fees and aircraft fuel taxes.
The two runways run in different directions, 4-22 is somewhat east to west and 15-33 is northeast to southwest. The approach for landings of aircraft is now running over different neighborhoods.
Most of the complaints are coming from areas not previously in the flight path.
“We have seen an uptick in calls to our noise concerns line and online forms,” Punta Gorda Airport spokeswoman Kaley Miller said. “The questions are mainly from the Deep Creek area, Harbour Heights and areas of Port Charlotte. These residents are not used to the volume of flights coming in and out overhead, and they were mainly wondering if this is going to be permanent.”
Most residents have been “extremely supportive,” she said.
Some have gone to social media about it.
“I love the planes flying over our house and no matter how much l am always looking up in awe and make sure to wave, it doesn’t bother me at all and l live in view of the airport,” Susie Pratt stated on the PGD Facebook page.
Allegiant’s switch to Airbus jets is credited with lowering the volume overhead.
But not everyone is happy.
“The people LOVING the airport do not live under the flight path. I have lived in the same home community since 1987. We NEVER had commercial type big bodied jets fly in and out of the airport until 2007. It has been mortal hell since. Our property values have sunk and we no longer sleep with flights arriving and leaving late night and early morning hours. Everyone loves the airport as long as they do not have to deal with the fall out,” said Beth Mitchell on the airport’s social media page.
Taylor quizzed neighbors and found some were bothered. Households with family members experiencing dementia were struggling as those family members were not able to comprehend the disruption.
As for rest, he said his wife sleeps through the noise, but he does not.
The real problem, however, is the disruption of their outdoor life on their deck with a rash of jets landing at dinner time. The next batch are scheduled for later, but appear to be frequently late, so it might be midnight, he said. All in all, its about 20-30 a day landing.
The issue is with arriving rather than departing flights, Taylor said.
One of Taylor’s main concerns is the airlines might continue to use the 15-33 runway and its approach over his house, even when the original runway reopens in 2023.
“My solution would be go rip up the concrete when this thing is over,” Taylor said of 15-33.
He wants to know why there wasn’t a noise study done before extending the 15-33 to commercial jets.
Airport Commissioner Rob Hancik said commercial jets were already using the 15-33 before it was extended — on occasion. And it has been used by smaller planes every day. Even with its new extension, it is still 907 feet shorter than the 4-22, he said, which will make it less appealing to commercial flights.
Hancik believes commercial flights will mostly go back to using 4-22 after it reopens.
“I understand people’s concerns, but it’s just temporary,” Hancik said.
Hancik, who used to run an airport in Missouri, said it will likely go back to 70-80% using 4-22.
The old runway was built to accommodate the prevailing winds Hancik said, so pilots will most often use that runway.
Taylor said he met with two airport managers on this issue Friday, Airside Operation Manager Ben Duke and Airport Operations Director Gary Duncan. He praised them for their professionalism.
“My impression was very positive,” he said.
But he said he did not get a clear picture of whether the status would return to the prior noise levels in his neighborhood. And he could not get a sense of whether the airport would seek to negotiate restrictions on the use of 15-33 by commercial jets.
