FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, job seeker Alejandra Bastidas fills out an application at a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Fla. 

 AP FILE PHOTO

Initial unemployment claims continued dropping last week in Florida.

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday said an estimated 5,149 first-time jobless claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Aug. 26, down from 5,711 during the week that ended Aug. 19.


   
