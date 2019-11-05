PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda voters elected Punta Gorda Isles resident John Miller to the City Council District 3 seat Tuesday.
Miller took an early lead against opposing candidate Shaune Goff Freeland, also of PGI, with mail-in ballot results, receiving 1,716 votes against Freeland's 895 votes.
"I'm very happy," Miller said. "One is never sure (about these things) but I was polling all day today and I saw a lot of thumbs up kind of motions from voters, so I was feeling pretty good. Then we first heard about the amount of mail-in votes we got, so that furthered my confidence."
The final numbers, including voters at the polls, resulted in 3,347 votes against Freeland's 1,661, according to the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Office.
Freeland could not be reached Tuesday night for comment.
Miller held his election party at Beef 'O' Brady's (1105 Taylor St.) in Punta Gorda. The energy was nothing but positive, according to Miller.
"My supporters are elated," Miller said. "Everybody is very happy. Everybody had lots to eat and drink ... I think. We finally got the results to come up on the computer screen here on the big screen here and everybody saw it at the same time."
As far as the campaign race, Miller said it was long but clean.
"It was a long race," Miller said. "I think we both handled it well. I worked very hard. I know Shaune (Freeland) did too. We both ran a pretty clean campaign and it came out the way I wanted it to come out."
The District 3 seat became available for the Nov. 5 election when City Council Member Gary Wein opted not to run for a third, two-year term.
Just over 5,000 voters turned out for the election of 16,720 registered voters in the city of Punta Gorda, making up about 30% of area voters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.