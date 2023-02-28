A Leon County circuit judge on Monday appointed the Florida Department of Financial Services as a receiver for the insolvent United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., starting a 30-day clock before remaining policies will be canceled.
Judge John Cooper issued the order after insurance regulators this month sent a letter to state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to trigger the process of putting the financially troubled insurer into receivership.
United Property & Casualty agreed to the receivership.
United Property & Casualty announced in August that it would exit Florida’s homeowners’ insurance market.
Tampa-based Slide Insurance Co. on Feb. 1 picked up 72,000 of United Property & Casualty’s policies.
Before that move, United Property & Casualty had about 135,000 policies in Florida, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Remaining policies will be canceled on March 29, forcing homeowners to find other coverage.
While Slide took over the 72,000 policies, it is not liable for claims filed before Feb. 1 by former United Property & Casualty customers.
The insolvency and receivership likely will lead to the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association needing to step in to help pay United Property & Casualty claims. The association is a nonprofit organization set up by the state to pay claims after insolvencies.
