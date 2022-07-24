PUNTA GORDA — In a lawsuit against the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the plaintiff’s attorney has filed a motion asking the case’s magistrate to recuse himself.
The lawsuit was filed last month by local residents John and Sandra Corbin. The couple alleges that they were stopped by deputies in 2019 who were suspicious of John driving drunk.
While deputies administered a sobriety test, Sandra exited the vehicle and said that she attempted to see what was happening to her husband.
The couple then alleges that a Charlotte County deputy kicked Sandra in her leg, breaking it, and and leaving her prone on the ground for several minutes before seeking medical help.
The lawsuit was filed in the Middle District of Florida, a federal court.
According to a motion filed by plaintiff’s attorney Rawsi Williams, the case is currently assigned to Magistrate Kyle Dudek.
Williams alleges in her motion, filed on July 19, that Dudek must recuse himself due to his history of defending law enforcement agencies in similar cases.
Per Magistrate Dudek’s admission in his own advertisement biography there, a “large part of his practice is representing municipalities and police in the same causes of action plaintiffs filed against the police Defendants in the instant case,” Williams wrote in her memo.
Williams also noted that one such case Dudek served as a lawyer for a case that is currently on appeal for a new trial.
She also drew attention to the fact that the case was re-assigned to Dudek from another judge on July 1, just two days after the case was filed in federal court — and the same day that Dudek began serving as a magistrate for the Middle District.
“No reason for this change was provided, and no request for this reassignment was made by plaintiffs,” Williams alleged in her motion. “No Defendant had yet appeared in this case.”
In addition to naming Sheriff Bill Prummell as a defendant in the suit, the plaintiffs have also named the two deputies involved in the stop: Aaron Williams and Michael Davidson.
The Corbins specifically allege that Deputy Williams kicked Sandra Corbin in the leg, then handcuffed her while she lay on the ground.
CCSO declined to comment on the lawsuit when it was first announced, saying that the office avoid commenting on current litigation.
