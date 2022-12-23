TBTdemstrump.jpg (copy)

Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum speaks to supporters during a gathering in 2019 at the Florida Democratic Party state conference in Orlando.

 AP FILE Photo

TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges of lying to the FBI and wire fraud against former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, while also short-circuiting a Gillum contention that he is a victim of selective prosecution.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday issued a 21-page ruling that rejected arguments made by attorneys for Gillum, who was indicted in June along with a longtime adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks.


