Medical Marijuana

The heirs of Moton Hopkins, a deceased Ocala farmer and rancher, lost a court case seeking a medical marijuana producing license that he would have been eligible for, had he lived to obtain approval.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

TALLAHASSEE — Florida health regulators were correct to deny a medical-marijuana license to partners and heirs of an 84-year-old man who died before the state made a final decision about awarding the license, an administrative law judge ruled.

Moton Hopkins, an Ocala farmer and rancher, was among a dozen applicants for a medical-marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer who was a “recognized class member” in class-action lawsuits over lending discrimination by the federal government.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments