PUNTA GORDA — The motion filed by Lee Coel's defense attorney to have the judge presiding over his case disqualified has been denied.
The officer who accidentally shot 72-year-old retired librarian Mary Knowlton during a community demonstration at the Punta Gorda Police Department in 2016 is set to face trial this fall. He is charged with negligent manslaughter in connection with Knowlton's death.
The motion, filed by defense attorney Thomas Sclafani, of Fort Lauderdale, stated Coel has a "well-founded fear that he will not receive a fair trial at the hands of Judge (Margaret) Steinbeck."
Steinbeck, a Lee County judge, has presided over Coel's case since Charlotte County Judge Donald Mason recused himself in March 2017.
The motion stated Coel's fear became "well-founded and irrevocable" on May 24, 2019, when Steinbeck denied a renewed motion for a change of venue and stated she would consider moving the trial to Lee County, where she sits, "based on her unsupported assertion that fifty percent of the Lee County panel was comprised of residents from Cape Coral, the population of which supposedly doubled during the winter season."
She also denied a request to set the case in January or February 2020, setting it instead on Oct. 14, 2019, which Sclafani wrote is "before peak winter season."
The kicker, according to Sclafani, was when Steinbeck inquired about the length of the prosecution's direct case by asking how long the "guilt phase" will take.
According to Sclafani, "This last Freudian slip finally gave voice to Judge Steinbeck's bias against Mr. Coel."
Steinbeck reviewed the motion and denied it last week. Her order states simply that the "motion to disqualify is denied, as legally insufficient."
Reached by phone this week, Sclafani said he had no comment on the judge's decision at that time.
Coel's next court date is a pretrial conference scheduled for Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
