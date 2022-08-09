Turning Point USA

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees Friday during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa. AP PHOTO

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge on Monday questioned part of a new Florida law that restricts the way businesses can address race-related concepts in employee training, as he weighed a request to block the measure.

The law (HB 7), passed during this year’s legislative session, was a top priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who dubbed it the “Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,” or Stop WOKE Act.


