Smuggler’s Enterprises Inc. was proud to present The Riley Award to Juli Riley.
Juli has lived in Charlotte County for over 35 years.
It was important that her children be involved in church, so she earned her commercial driver’s license in order to drive the church bus for youth activities. She also studied and perfected the art of puppeteering in order to educate and entertain the children of the congregation.
She became a school volunteer to have a positive impact upon as many children as possible. There is hardly a nonprofit or youth organization event that she has not supported or attended.
Juli has been a leader in our community before and throughout her eight-year battle with cancer.
During that time she has counseled, encouraged, prayed with, supported and motivated countless men and women in Charlotte County, who have called upon her to ask to her to share her experiences, what she knows, what she does, how she stays so strong and how she keeps fighting cancer.
In 2015, only weeks after surgery and a 15-day stay at the Moffitt Cancer Center, she competed in Dancing with the Charlotte Stars.
Her oncologist, Dr. Vance Wright Browne, called it her “victory dance” as she won trophies for The Dancers Choice, The Peoples Choice (which was for raising the most money), and the Judges Choice for performance and skill.
Juli Riley is a ferocious warrior. She is courageous, compassionate and kind.
She has the heart of a lioness and the soul of a lamb.
Her husband Mike Riley was the first recipient of The Riley Award in 2010, and he has been telling people for over a decade that the award was named for him, but anyone who knows the two of them know that it was meant and named for her then and now.
Smuggler’s Enterprises Inc. was proud to make a $5,000 donation to the Charlotte County Imagination Library in Juli’s name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.