Randy Stewart

Randy Stewart fills his gas tank at a gas station on Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte in January.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — Average gasoline prices in Florida decreased 6 cents during the past week, but that trend could change as travel picks up for the extended Independence Day holiday weekend.

Florida motorists on Monday paid an average of $3.35 a gallon for regular unleaded, down from $3.41 a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club.


   
