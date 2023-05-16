Junior Leadership of Charlotte County 2023.jpg

First row, from left: Cole Beiner, Sophia Bender, Nadine Cardoso, Luna Del Pino, Brooke Eyster, Janel Gutierrez, Lianna Hamsher, Audrey Harvick, Benjamin Hooker, Carter Jackson, Rose Jean, John Kamberg. Second row, from left: Carl Linder, Caroline Massie, Melanie Maugeri, Amelie Olarte, Lily Raider, Alyssa Ross, Ariana Sierra, Hunter Sifrit, Martina Soares, Jade Storey, Jaylyn Tibbs, Kayla Truong, Leyla Voltaire, Ashley Wasson and Grace White.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE JUNIOR LEADERSHIP PROGRAM OF CHARLOTTE COUNTY

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Junior Leadership Charlotte program recently honored its 2023 graduates.

This year's class included 27 students, all high school seniors in Charlotte County schools.


   
