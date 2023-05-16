First row, from left: Cole Beiner, Sophia Bender, Nadine Cardoso, Luna Del Pino, Brooke Eyster, Janel Gutierrez, Lianna Hamsher, Audrey Harvick, Benjamin Hooker, Carter Jackson, Rose Jean, John Kamberg. Second row, from left: Carl Linder, Caroline Massie, Melanie Maugeri, Amelie Olarte, Lily Raider, Alyssa Ross, Ariana Sierra, Hunter Sifrit, Martina Soares, Jade Storey, Jaylyn Tibbs, Kayla Truong, Leyla Voltaire, Ashley Wasson and Grace White.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE JUNIOR LEADERSHIP PROGRAM OF CHARLOTTE COUNTY
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Junior Leadership Charlotte program recently honored its 2023 graduates.
This year's class included 27 students, all high school seniors in Charlotte County schools.
The program, sponsored by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, "offers students from Charlotte County local high schools an opportunity to develop positive leadership qualities and a sense of community," according to a news release.
Students attend sessions on topics including team building, the local economy and careers, the environment, government/justice and health care. They also participate in a community service project.
"It is an interaction between today’s community leaders and tomorrow’s future leaders," the news release stated.
This year's class chairs were Kelsey Veitengruber, Farr Law Firm, and Melissa Bergey, Gator Wilderness Camp School.
The program is free thanks to support from the local business community.
For high school juniors who are interested in the program, applications will be available in early August from their school counselors or on the Charlotte County Chamber website. for more information visit www.CharlotteCountyChamber.org.
